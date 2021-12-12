4 celebrities who were canceled in 2021

The cancellation culture it is more than installed. Despite being repudiated by much of the world, the truth is that it has no pause and there are more and more celebrities who are judged for their actions and exposed on social networks. This year, dozens of artists from film, music or television were rejected for wrong phrases. That is why here, we review a list of four famous people who are not loved by the public at all.

+ 4 celebrities who were canceled this year

4. Chris Pratt

It is not the first time Chris pratt it is canceled on social media. But this year, the controversy was striking. It is that in a letter he wrote on Instagram to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote: “He has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter”. A few users considered this to be a comparison of their child Jack Pratt (12), who had it with his former partner Anna Faris and that after being born prematurely and suffering a cerebral hemorrhage during childbirth, she has physical disabilities.

3. Justin Timberlake

One phrase resonated throughout 2021: Free Britney. Undoubtedly, this was a key year in terms of the legal problem of Britney Spears and his father. Earlier this year, her ex-boyfriend Justin timberlake appeared to apologize to her on Instagram. Is that his followers accused him of using the video of Cry me a river to tell about his break with the pop singer and his alleged infidelity. “I know i failed“He wrote after admitting his macho behavior.

2. JK Rowling

The author of Harry Potter you always know how to become a trend and perhaps not for the best reasons. This year, JK Rowling spoke out on Twitter in favor of a woman who used to share comments deemed transphobic. It was not the first time he did it: in 2017, he left his “like” in a post that claimed that trans women were “dressed men”. Still, their profits increased after sales of Harry Potter They will go off after the disgusting moment.

1. Ellen DeGeneres

The scandal of Ellen Degeneres does not stop. Known for her work as an actress and television presenter, the figure was charged with mistreatment at 63 years old. Despite its long history, many users decided to stop consuming their content after their co-workers assured that it was moving in a toxic and discriminatory environment. Although he remarked that nothing was true, he finally decided put an end to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after two decades on the air.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.