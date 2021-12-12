30 FREE photos and videos of Yanet García promoting her account

The beautiful former “weather girl”, Yanet García, continues to captivate his followers with each new image you publish on your social networks, although most of them are public, there are others that are only available on OnlyFans. The former driver is determined to keep adding more and more subscribers to said platform, so on more than one occasion it has shared FREE photos and videos to promote your account.

The free content with which Yanet García promotes his OnlyFans account, is just a taste of what your subscribers can enjoy on the website. The Monterrey model launched her OnlyFans account in April this year, where charges a fee of $ 20 per month to each follower, which is equivalent to approximately $ 400 pesos.

Like other famous mexicans, your account has been very successful since it was announced, as In its first week, according to sources close to it, it obtained profits that reached 800 thousand pesos and almost 80 thousand likes in a month. The success is due to the fact that you continually upload content and promote it through your Social networks.

30 times Yanet García has promoted her OnlyFans with FREE photos and videos

Yanet García’s favorite social network to upload her promotional content is undoubtedly her official Instagram, in which on several occasions he has published sexy images that leave his followers wanting to see a little more, which would motivate them to subscribe to the OnlyFans of the former “weather girl”. Here we leave you a count of the times that the model fitness He has promoted his OnlyFans with FREE photos and videos.

one. The first time It was when, through a video on his Instagram, he announced the launch of his account on April 18, 2021 and the link to his profile: “WELCOME TO MY ONLYFANS !!!!! WELCOME TO MY ONLYFANS! Subscribe to my @onlyfans to see exclusive content https://onlyfans.com/iamyanetgarcia ”.

two. The same day, she shared a short video in red lingerie, accompanied by the text: “Enjoy my exclusive content at @OnlyFans.”

3. On April 25, the model posted a black and white photo with the message: “It has been a week since OnlyFans launched and I am very grateful for all of your support. I am excited to create amazing content for all of you in the future! Make sure to subscribe today so you don’t miss out on what I’ll share tomorrow. ”

Four. On May 11, the Monterrey woman showed in a short video, a bit of her photographic session in a hotel in New York: “Creating exclusive content with lots of love for you at @onlyfans ❤️ Thank you team !!!”.

5: On May 15, Yanet García lit up his social networks with a promotional clip of his OnlyFans of 1:02 seconds, recorded of course in New York: “DO NOT MISS MY EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FROM NY IN 10 DAYS ON MY @onlyfans ❤️ Subscribe and enjoy all the content.”

6. 5 days later, day one more taste, of the same session in the background NY, with a free photo on his Instagram:

7. On June 12, she posted a photo from the shoot in black lingerie with the phrase: “You won’t be surprised how fast the universe will move with you once you’ve made up your mind.”

8. Almost a month later, a video apparently recorded in a corridor of the same hotel in NY, captivated his followers:

9: On July 24, with the sea in the background, the beautiful former host released a new FREE video promoting her OnlyFans

10. A day later, he posted one more from the same location:

eleven. On July 29, Yanet García moved his fans by letting them see a little more by posing in toples:

12. On August 4, again the black lingerie was the outfit chosen to promote her OnlyFans:

13. With glitter and transparencies, a new clip appeared on Yanet García’s Instagram

14. Her animal print swimsuit caught the eye on her social networks:

fifteen. With lace and feathers, the model conquered her fans

16. Yanet García debuted a new look with wavy hair and a black outfit

17: She showed that she is proudly Mexican with a session made especially for September 16:

18. Perhaps one of the videos with the most likes, in which the girl fitness shows how little by little he is shedding his clothes.

19. Just a day later, he returned to thrill his followers with a sensual video:

twenty: A new clip released a few days later with the phrase: “It makes me fall in love that you like the same …”.

twenty-one. On October 5, he indulged his Instagram fans with a one-minute promo video:

22. And one more on October 8:

23. It showed how sexy she can be even with a sweatshirt on.

24. A little red riding hood lost in the woods

25. With Manhattan in the background, she wore pink lingerie

26: A video of a few seconds in the water was enough to make his fans fall in love

27. One of the favorite free photos of many of Yanet García’s followers:

28. The video was missing

29. With golden lingerie

30. The latest free content from Yanet García promoting her OnlyFans