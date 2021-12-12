3 Keanu Reeves Cuts That Will Make You Look As YOUNG As ‘Neo’ In Matrix 4 Resurrections | PHOTOS

Again Keanu reeves breaks the internet, this time after the trailer for the new installment of Matrix: Resurrections came to light, which shows Neo as we have never seen him before.

Best of all, Keanu Reeves’ new look that makes them look young and strong to the great Neo who will once again seek to awaken humanity and end the slavery proposed by the films of the Wachowski sisters.

That’s why we decided to give a spin to Keanu reeves and we show you the three haircuts that will make you look younger and stylish.

Baby Face: Goodbye to the beard

With this look Keanu Reeves rose to fame, a slim and 100% American young man, a cut of this style will undoubtedly make you look younger because, the absence of a beard gives the “baby face” touch to this look that, accompanied with a short hair but not that long, they match for any occasion.

Keanu wore this look in the 90s when he was just beginning his first roles in Hollywood, later, he would become one of the biggest stars in cinema.

Shaved and with a futuristic touch

In the first installment of Matrix we could see Neo awakening, something that did not look so pleasant at first but with the passing of the days in the city of Zion, this shaved look accentuated him well and created a new style worth remembering.

It is rumored that this look will be seen again in Matrix: Resurrecctions, so it could become a new trend in the world of fashion after the premiere of the film.

A Neo John Wick style

Since John Wick appeared, all Keanu Reeves fans have redefined his style, now it was common to see him with long hair and a bushy beard, reminiscent of the most famous hit man of the moment. With this same look he was seen in the SpongeBob movie and it seems that Neo also adopted this new style to fight the machines in Matrix 4.

This look requires patience because, you must let your hair grow to a point where it can be combed back and with a good beard you will be the center of attention in the next meetings. To avoid hateful comparisons with Jesus, you can wear a black suit and give it the touch of elegance.