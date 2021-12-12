25 years since Arnold Scharzenegger’s last great action movie that marked the beginning of his decline as a Hollywood star

Nobody disputed that Arnold schwarzenegger He was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood when he agreed to star in ‘Eraser’. Everything suggested a great vehicle of action for his personal display destined to sweep the box office. It cannot be said that it went badly during its time in theaters in the summer of 1996, but seen in perspective it does have a bit of the end of the era.

That same year he also led ‘A father in distress’, which failed at the box office, chaining another fiasco the following year with ‘Batman & Robin’. Then he would try to regain his role as an action hero with discreet fortune but also seeking to offer something different, flirting with terror in ‘The end of days’ and with science fiction in ‘The sixth day’. His reign in Hollywood had come to an end, surely that is why he ended up returning to the ‘Terminator’ saga, where he was an essential ingredient but not the main and almost only reason for the film to be, in a last attempt to continue in the top.

The end of Arnold’s fullness

The changes in Hollywood when it comes to presenting this type of character to the public also played their part, since ‘Eraser’ arrived in the same summer as ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘La Roca’ attracted more public attention, without forget about the confirmation of Will Smith as a rising star thanks to ‘Independence Day’.

The winds of change were blowing and two of the most affected were Sylvester Stallone, whose star career was plunged after the disappointing box office performance of ‘Panic in the Tunnel’ that same year, while Schwarzenegger would soon follow the same path. And that ‘Eraser’ was a film that seemed to have everything to succeed.





I remember that I already had a strange feeling when I went to see the movie directed by Chuck russell. It was entertaining, but I knew by now, no matter how much interest was shown in using technology to give it a more modern touch – let’s not forget that just the previous summer ‘La Red’ was released with Sandra Bullock dealing with the dangers of the Internet – and that seen today make it clear that she was a daughter of her time.

The point is that it is very easy to put buts to ‘Eraser’ seen today, but that does not mean that it continues to be the last great action movie of its protagonist. Here age did not weigh down and he continued to perform real virguerias -or at least his stuntmen did them- to escape situations of mortal danger. His physical fullness may already be behind him, but it was in what came next that it really started to show itself.

Simple, direct and effective





The premise of ‘Eraser’ and its subsequent evolution it’s very simple: Arnold is a government agent who specializes in “erasing” witnesses in very important cases so that it appears that they have died and those involved put aside the temptation to kill them. Of course, his new mission will not be exactly simple, since among those involved there are also people who should be his allies.

From that idea, ‘Eraser’ is a street runner That oscillates between the need for Arnold to shine and to advance the story so that everything is clarified. Any addition is good so that everything looks as spectacular as possible, even the appearance of some crocodiles whose digital origin gives a bit of cante to this day.

Let’s be fair, the script of the film is quite discreet and random, with several aspects in which it will be better not to think too much so that the thing does not leak, but that is not something that ‘Eraser’ is never too interested in. Anyone who’s seen ’90s action thrillers sees the “surprise” twist coming from afar mid-show. What matters here is Russell’s visual contribution, Schwarzenegger’s charisma and what the rest of the cast can contribute, mainly Vanessa williams Y James caan.





In Russell’s case, his staging work focuses on giving the film enough verve so that we forget the gaps in the script and offer vigorous action scenes but executed without getting too complicated. In fact, the film seems to be chaining one action scene after another, all of them solved with a lot of skill.

It is surprising that there is not a greater presence of humor, since Russell had just signed ‘The Mask’, while in Schwarzenegger’s filmography the very superior ‘The Last Great Hero’ and ‘Risky Lies’ were still very recent. Here there is a good dose of one-liners -impagable the one he releases when he finishes with the crocodile-, but without that comic veneer so that they are more than situations in which the protagonist has to show that he is the coolest of all, without any kind of continuity beyond that.

Here it can and must be said that everything is more elementary. What prevails is action and trying to do things never seen in a Hollywood production like that at that time. Either facing a plane, the crocodiles I mentioned before or applying the logic when bigger is better when it comes to the weapons used in the final stretch. The show above all else.

It can not be said that ‘Eraser’ disappointment in that way, not even seen today after having made real crazy things in Hollywood action movies. In addition, Schwarzenegger fully complies, Williams is a most convincing companion no need for any romantic subplot and Caan convinces in opposition to the protagonist. But none are particularly memorable.

Lacks that special something





Why then does no one remember ‘Eraser’ as one of the best action movies of the 90s? Mainly because it is not, but also because something is simply missing that makes it special. It’s a good hobby, maybe the tape that best represents average entertainment led by Schwarzenegger -there are others that simply stand out above or below-, but already then something more was needed.

In fact, perhaps the most striking thing today is the decision taken to solve the story, something unthinkable in a Hollywood blockbuster that was made today and that again reminds us that ‘Eraser’ is a daughter of his weather. What worked against him is that it was from a time that was already reaching its end to start trying different things. If it had been done four or five years earlier, surely we would all remember it much more.