10 films to follow the Oscar race in streaming and billboard – Culture

The end of the year is coming and critics, the industry and the public choose their favorite films of 2020 in what is known as awards season and concludes with the Oscars, which will celebrate its 93rd edition on March 27, 2022 Some specialized media such as Variety or The Oscar Expert have already been making their main bets for the different categories, based on the recognition and nominations of the critics that are a prelude to the Academy Awards.

Knowing the winners of the Critics Circle of New York (the most important state in terms of reviewers and the oldest too) and taking the favorites that are repeated the most, a list of the 10 films that sound the most for the Oscar and that can be seen in the country (or will be seen shortly), either via streaming on digital platforms or on local billboards. They are diverse in terms of format (fiction, animation, documentary) and genre from biographies to musicals.

LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS This Steven Spielberg remake of the 1960s musical classic has not only garnered a rapturous critical response, but has also been included in the Top 10 Films of the Year by the National Board of Review (NBR) and American Film Institute (AFI). It tells of the romance between Tony and Maria, young men affiliated with rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in New York City. The original story is a play (whose original English title is Broadway’s “West Side Story”, which in turn modernized the story of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”.

Available at: Cine Center, SkyBox and Prime.

Favorite in Oscar categories: Best Picture, Directing, Supporting Actresses (Ariana Debose, Rita Moreno), Adapted Screenplay, Photography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, and Sound.

THE DARK DAUGHTER Actress Maggie Gyllenhall’s directorial debut, in which Oscar winner Olivia Colman plays a mature woman taking a beach vacation that will take a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to deal with problems from her past and her first motherhood.

This psychological thriller film was presented at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the award for best screenplay and was recently awarded as best first feature by the New York critics circle; In addition to winning three statuettes at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, including the Best Picture.

Available on: Netflix from December 31st.

Favorite in Oscar categories: Best Picture, Actress (Olivia Colman), Adapted Screenplay.

MACBETH Joel Coen adapts the Shakespearean classic into his first solo film as a director, following the retirement of his brother, Ethan. This production from the acclaimed A24 film company stars Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth and three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth.

It was chosen as one of the 10 films of the year by the NBR and the AFI and critics in New York chose its interpreter Kathryn Hunter as best supporting actress for playing the witches.

Available on: Apple TV from January 14, 2022 US Premiere (December 25); Apple TV on January 14, 2022.

Favorite in Oscar categories; Best Film, Best Actor (Washington), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, and Original Music.

TICK TICK… BOOM! Biographical musical about Jonathan Larson, an aspiring playwright who works as a waiter in New York City, as he seeks to earn a place in the massive city’s stage scene. The first film as director of the composer, singer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was included in the AFI’s list of 10 Best Movies of 2021.

Available on: Netflix.

Favorite in Oscar categories: Best Picture, Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Sound.

THE GUCCI HOUSE This adaptation by Ridley Scott of the extravagant Gucci fashion and styling family (based on the book by “Sara Gay Forden” with the same title) has generated hatred and passions, due to its caricature and parodic way of portraying its characters. However, it is being seen and proof of that is its third week in theaters in local theaters.

It revolves around the marriage between Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, known for her attempts to control the family business empire and its subsequent consequences. Its highest point is perhaps the interaction between its cast with stars of the stature of Jeremy Irons, Adam Driver or Al Pacino; in addition to Lady Gaga as “the black widow of Italy”, chosen as the best female performance of the year by critics in New York.

Available at: Prime Cinemas.

Favorite in Oscar categories: Best Actress (Gaga), Supporting Actor (Jared Leto), Costume & Makeup & Hairstyling.

IT WAS THE HAND OF GOD In the key of autobiography, Paolo Sorrentino (one of the most important contemporary Italian directors) presents the history and growth of a boy in the turbulent Naples of the eighties. It has three nominations for the European Film Awards (including the one for best film) and at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival it won the Grand Jury Prize. She is the official representative of Italy for the Oscars.

Available on: Netflix from December 15.

Favorite in Oscar categories: best international film.

SPENCER Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín presented this biography of Lady Dy in Venice, specifically recreating the crucial week when the princess decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working and she needed to deviate from her path.

Available on: Prime and SkyBox from January.

Favorite in Oscar categories: Best Actress (Kristen Stewart), Costumes, Best Original Music.

SUMMER OF SOUL One of the two documentaries on this list. The first, a film by DJ and musician Questlove, explores the legendary Harlem Cultural Festival held in the US in 1969, where African-American music and culture were honored, as well as promoting “black pride”. It premiered at the Sundance festival where it won the award for best documentary, the same recognition it received from the NBR.

Available at: Disney +.

Favorite in Oscar categories: best documentary.

PROCESSION The second documentary on this list follows a group of male survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests fighting for justice, directed by writer and now filmmaker Robert Greene.

Available on: Netflix.

Favorite in Oscar categories: best documentary.

CHARM The annual Disney animated bet is a kind of tribute to Colombia, through the Madrigal family, where Mirabel is the only daughter in the family who has not been endowed with super powers.

Available in: Prime, SkyBox and Center.

Favorite in Oscar categories: best animated film, best original song (“Dos oruguitas”).