YouTube viral: dogs come out in defense of their ‘friend’ to prevent their owner from insisting on taking their medicine | Social networks

Rebels without a cause. It is common for animals to show their dislike for taking their medicine, so they throw tantrums that are recorded and published by their owners in Youtube. For this reason, a man He managed to put together a plan by trying to avoid these problems with his dog. However, he did not imagine that everything would be ruined by being attacked by his other pets who teamed up to stop him.

That day, he took advantage of his dog he lay down in the middle of his living room to approach with a syringe that he had filled with syrup. So she convinced him with a few strokes to open his mouth.

Despite his efforts, the subject he saw that his’conceited‘He refused and did not stop moving his head to show his annoyance. At that time, his other dogs, who were in the same place, they noticed the situation.

Therefore, they acted quickly to defend him and pounced on top of him to knock him to the ground. Afterward, they filled him with licks along with bites to make him forget his decision. In the end, they achieved their goal.

On the other hand, this singular scene was recorded by a security camera and was released on a channel dedicated to the animals on the YouTube platform. With over 150,000 views, they became trend within hours.