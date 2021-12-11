YouTube viral: dogs come out in defense of their ‘friend’ to prevent their owner from insisting on taking their medicine | Social networks

Rebels without a cause. It is common for animals to show their dislike for taking their medicine, so they throw tantrums that are recorded and published by their owners in Youtube. For this reason, a man He managed to put together a plan by trying to avoid these problems with his dog. However, he did not imagine that everything would be ruined by being attacked by his other pets who teamed up to stop him.

.

