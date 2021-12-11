Tom Hanks and his family were the first prominent personalities to make it known that they had been infected with COVID-19 once the pandemic began. Both the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, communicated their respective positives, although they did not give more details on whether more members of their family such as their children did the same. One of them, Chet Hanks, has been the protagonist of the controversy in recent hours precisely because of his opinion about the pandemic and the vaccination campaign in which we have been immersed for several months.

Contrary to vaccines

Through their social networks, Tom Hanks’ son has generated many negative comments by being very “indecisive” about vaccination, deciding to talk about it in the last hours. “With the number of people I know who have been infected with COVID, and with the numbers increasing, I think it is important that I say that I have been vaccinated, I think that everyone should do it,” he begins with a message that had little to do with his next words.

The son of the American actor referred to COVID-19 as “a f *** flu. I never had COVID, you are not going to prick me that f *** needle”, He pointed to something more upset. Chet Hanks did not stop here with his statements, and also pointed out that “I am tired of wearing the f *** mask”, encouraging the sick and people at risk to stay at home. As expected, many of the followers and acquaintances of the son of the actor have not been slow to comment and comment on his publication.

Specific more than 10,000 people have wanted to share their opinion and ‘get wet’ on this controversial issue that Tom Hanks’ son exposed, and it is also worth noting that there was a division of opinions between those who criticized him and who have asked him to rectify and those who think the same as him, such as the high percentage of people who in the United States they refuse to be vaccinated.