Yamila Rodríguez, the forward of Boca and the National Team who with her goals was able to give her mother a refrigerator

The baby cries. He cries because the ball was taken from him. “Your niece?” -the first inquiry-. “No, the daughter of a partner.” The baby who cries is the daughter of Noelia Espíndola and the ball that is now missing travels to the feet of Yamila Rodriguez, the Boca scorer who last Sunday scored four goals in the final of the First Division Women’s Championship. He did three in the first half. It was an unappealable victory by 5-2 over UAI Urquiza to give a new Olympic lap.

Boca’s forward takes the ball for one of the goals of the Pedro Pompilio building’s auxiliary court. He sits on the grass and poses: “When they made me the note to Faces Then they invited me to the party, “she challenges with a smile. Yamila Rodríguez is the best Argentine soccer player today. The last victory of the National Team, against Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico, was also with her goal for 2-1. missionary aims high and this Saturday is going for another title: against San Lorenzo on the Platense field, for the Superfinal, from 8 pm with transmission of Public TV.

“Everything we hoped for was given, all the balls I threw into the goal were inside. We can’t believe it yet. It was crazy that day,” he talks about Sunday’s final at the Quilmes court. And he sets the new objective: “Now again we have the possibility of being in the Libertadores and not watching it on TV.”



Yamila Rodríguez. (Photo: Guillermo Rodriguez Adami)

“The team always accompanies me in my crazy things, I take command and if they follow me, they follow me”. Yamila had purple hair and now it’s platinum-she has three stripes on her head and that’s not a euphemism-; his skin bears tattoos of Cristiano Ronaldo, La Bombonera, Maradona; and also SpongeBob and Johnny Depp as Edward scissorhands (or The young scissorhandsby Tim Burton). Boca’s forward likes to put together choreographies to celebrate their goals: “We always talk with my teammates before to see what we are going to send in the celebrations, but that day it was all so crazy that I did nothing, I only dedicated them to my mom, who was there. “

Missions, family and the dream of the new refrigerator

“My sisters, my nephews and my mother came. I wanted them to be in that game. I wanted to enjoy it with them.” Yamila is a missionary, “from Posadas” – she clarifies – and at the age of 17 she traveled to Buenos Aires. “I wanted to play in Boca and I had a test, but I needed to turn 18 to be able to play here. During that year I trained with the National Team and when I turned 18 I was already in Boca.”

Childhood in Misiones has “cute memories and bad memories”. But he says he prefers to stay with the cute ones. In those years of deprivation, it was the mother who gave the family her breast to be able to get ahead (Yamila has four sisters and five brothers). “We had already discussed it with my mother. I had told her that with everything she needed at home I was going to help her. And she had a refrigerator that no longer even had the handle. And I would tell him ‘Ma, I’m going to give it to you; I’m going to put it together and I’m going to compare it to you ‘. And she what ‘no, my daughter, if that’s fine’. And well, with the help of the National Team that we always have a plus when we travel, it helped me save “.

“We bought it in Buenos Aires because it is cheaper. We sent it in a parcel with my friend Nancy, who helped me with everything. And while the refrigerator was traveling, we also traveled to my house, because we went by car. And at the time when when we arrived, the refrigerator also arrived “.



Yamila Rodríguez, at Casa Amarilla. (Guillermo Rodríguez Adami)

The housing complex A-3.2 It is located west of downtown Posadas. Between 1992 and 1998, 974 homes were built there for residents relocated from the El Chiquito and Villa Urquiza neighborhoods due to the filling of the Yacyretá Dam reservoir. One of those almost a thousand homes was for the family of Yamila Rodríguez, who was born in January 1998. “There were many paddocks; I used to walk back and forth all day with my brothers. There was a field next to my elementary school and there I started playing. I think I played on all the courts in the neighborhood. It got spicy, because men don’t like you throwing a pipe at them, “he recalls.

And it gives rise to address the unavoidable issue with women’s football: “We all go through the same thing. Let them tell you what a macho you are, that you go do girlish things … We live from everything, but we get ahead, if you put yourself To think about what women’s football is, you can’t believe it here. It is what we generate with all the work we do and now they want to kill each other. I never stopped doing something because they criticized me. ”

“Social networks are for quilombo, to get into the life of the other. There are many people who do not know us and talk because the air is free. Then they ask us for forgiveness. I am used to me ‘kill’, but I live for myself, to be happy and do what I like. That there are more women in journalism also helps to turn everything around. “

-What is the dream that comes now?

-I already played in Spain for half a season (NdR: in Santa Teresa de Badajoz, during the first half of 2018) and obviously all the doors that open are welcome. You don’t want to leave your country, you want to play in your league, because it’s from here, you have your family close by, you are adapted to what your country is. But with the salary you can’t, because tomorrow I want to have my house, I don’t always want to be at my mother’s house because that is her place. And I want to have my things and I can’t here.

This is Boca

“Boca is my life. Since they put me a Boca shirt that I have notion, as a child, I did not want to take it out any more and from that moment the love that I have for the club began, because I am a fan and I give my life. Now that I am taking care of these colors, representing, I am always trying to do my best to leave it at the top, “he says.

And he sums up what Boca generates with an anecdote: “The other day I was near the Bombonera and a Mexican from inside a bar told me: ‘I saw you play in Guadalajara. I know you.’ Boca here and around the world “.



Sports Interview with Yamila Rodriguez, Boca Jrs player Photo Guillermo Rodriguez Adami

-In relation to Boca there are two names and you say what they suggest to you: Riquelme and Maradona.

-I saw Riquelme play very little. He is an idol of Boca and is loved by all the people. Now he is as vice president, he is in charge of us too and he always gives us a hand in what he can (NdR: in the celebrations for obtaining the Argentine Cup by the men’s team, Riquelme also highlighted the title of the women’s team). And Maradona is something else. Maradona is different from everyone. It is unique, it is football. What he did with our country is impressive, the football he left here is impressive. I really like it, I watch videos, I didn’t see him play; But every time I love him more and I remember him for all the beautiful things he did. I went to the funeral and couldn’t resist seeing him there.

The meeting with Megan Rapinoe

“There wasn’t much talk because I can’t speak English. But my message to change the shirt after the game got to him was thanks to a lady who worked at the hotel. She wrote me down on a piece of paper what I had to say to her in English, but I didn’t learn it. He also sent him my message so that we could change the shirts “, Yamila relates from a distance. In February of this year the missionary was part of the Argentine delegation that participated in the SheBelieves Cup, in United States.

The national team faced the local teams on that tour, a team that is a powerhouse in women’s football since they won the last two World Cups. And Megan Rapinoe, in addition to being one of the most talented forwards in the world, represents the image and voice of hundreds of players who were put off by a patriarchal sports and social fabric within soccer. Rapinoe, who also often dyes her hair in different colors, gained great notoriety after publicly confronting Donald Trump, the former president of the United States.

“So we played that game, we both went out in the second half and she had taken her shirt off. And I said ‘It will be that he will change it’, and I also took it off in passing. And when the game ended he was coming to look for me and I couldn’t believe that he was going to change my shirt. “

Later, when Rapinoe shared the photo on her social networks, she edited the image and added Yamila’s last name to the Argentine shirt in a claim to the AFA: “I fixed it, but let’s really fix this,” he wrote.