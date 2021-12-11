Xiaomi 12 Pro leaked with a renewed design and better?

It seems that the Xiaomi 12 Pro It is no longer a mystery. A source from China has revealed the design of this device which will be launched shortly. It will be Xiaomi’s strong bet for the high-end market of 2022. Until now, Xiaomi’s intentions regarding design were unknown, but new renders they shed quite a bit of light. The images show renderings of the covers that are being manufactured for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

This is what the Xiaomi 12 Pro looks like with cases

The images reveal that the device will have a camera module similar to the one mounted by some mid-range from their own catalog. Xiaomi wants to give prominence to the camera and will achieve it by offering a gigantic main sensor.

At the moment the characteristics of its sensors are unknown. The smallest could represent a lidar sensor or similar, in charge of simulating 3D scenarios. In the rest of the sensors it is possible to find a wide angle, a standard sensor and a telephoto or depth sensor.

Regarding the general design, we could be facing an important change with respect to the Xiaomi Mi 11. The cases reveal flat frames similar to those of the iPhone 13 or Oppo Reno 6. We cannot confirm whether it is the design of the device or the case, so we have to wait.

The front also appears in the images, but this does not usually correspond fully to reality. Brands use standard fronts, as they do not have too much importance when it comes to showing the design of the covers.

Now it is known how it will look, according to the leaks, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, one of the most important mobiles of next year for the high-end.

Via