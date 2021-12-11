Xbox Game Pass Changes Name on PC; you will receive these 4 sets on day 1

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass is very popular especially among console users, but the service and all its benefits have been enjoyed for quite some time on PC. Microsoft has done its best to promote its platform to computer gamers; however, everything indicates that you are still not satisfied.

In the framework of The Game Awards 2021, the company made an important announcement related to Xbox Game Pass and its name, which will change slightly on PC to make its presence more clear in said system.

In addition, as promised, 4 more games were revealed that will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog from their opening day. Among them there are several indies and an expected title that we will see very soon.

Microsoft changes the name of Xbox Game Pass on PC

As of today, the subscription service for PC is not called Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft decided to modify it to emphasize that it is a platform for computers, so it will now be called simply PC Game Pass.

This modification is due to the fact that players are familiar with the service on consoles, but they are not fully aware of the huge library that is also offered on PC at a fairly affordable cost.

PC Game Pass will now also sport a new logo to distinguish it from the console service and the Ultimate subscription. With this we want to have a clearer communication about the general proposal of the service.

The name and logo change will not affect the console service at all, nor the library or the price that is currently offered on computers. Below is the ad trailer:

These 4 games will arrive day 1 on PC Game Pass

On the other hand, 4 games were also revealed that will be added to the PC service since their premiere. The first one is nothing more and nothing less Sniper Elite 5, a new installment that will reveal a trailer today as part of the ID @ Xbox Gathering Showcase, which will take place on Twitch at 2:45 PM, Mexico City time.

On the other hand, we have independent proposals such as Pigeon simulator Y Trek to Yomi. Lastly, it was confirmed that an unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios will also be coming to PC Game Pass from day 1.

Might as well list them out now that they’re unredacted. Will be coming on day one (now with proper spelling!)

⌨️ Sniper Elite 5

🖱️ Pigeon Simulator

⌨️ Trek to Yomi

