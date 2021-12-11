With march, UNAM medical students demand 1,113 places for internship

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Medical students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) marched this Friday from La Bombilla Park to the Rectory and then to the Faculty of Medicine, in Ciudad Universitaria, to demand compliance with the Offer of 1,113 places for boarding school that were offered last Monday the 7th, of which only 989 were given.

In addition, they demanded “a decent boarding school”, since not only were 124 places closed, but others were opened that had been canceled due to complaints of sexual violence and assaults by criminals.

With banners in which they wrote captions such as: “My life is worth more than an 8.8”, “Dignified boarding school, We are missing 124 places!” or “#InternadoSeguro, No to harassment!”, the students demonstrated outside the Rectory, where in unison they shouted: “Let Graue come down!”, “Graue is also a doctor!” and “Graue, listen, the doctor is in the fight.”

