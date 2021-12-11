With march, UNAM medical students demand 1,113 places for internship

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Medical students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) marched this Friday from La Bombilla Park to the Rectory and then to the Faculty of Medicine, in Ciudad Universitaria, to demand compliance with the Offer of 1,113 places for boarding school that were offered last Monday the 7th, of which only 989 were given.

In addition, they demanded “a decent boarding school”, since not only were 124 places closed, but others were opened that had been canceled due to complaints of sexual violence and assaults by criminals.

With banners in which they wrote captions such as: “My life is worth more than an 8.8”, “Dignified boarding school, We are missing 124 places!” or “#InternadoSeguro, No to harassment!”, the students demonstrated outside the Rectory, where in unison they shouted: “Let Graue come down!”, “Graue is also a doctor!” and “Graue, listen, the doctor is in the fight.”

Similarly, they demanded “a greater number of places in decent conditions”, because “the number of places offered must always be equal to the number of students enrolled in the current year.”

And they demanded that the Secretariat for Clinical Teaching, Internship and Social Service (SECISS) verify that this requirement is always met before starting the Public Act for the Selection of Places and Registration for the Medical Internship.

They also denounced that there is no decent treatment or gender perspective for pregnant women, since, if they ask for a change to a closer place, the answer is that if they cannot with the place, they better unsubscribe.

Another complaint was that, when selecting the staff of the medical boarding school, those with an average of 8.9 and 8.8 are forced, under coercion, to decide on a place outside of Mexico City that were disabled, either due to sexual abuse, theft of materials or insecurity, disappearance, kidnapping and murder.

The 124 students who were left without choice for their boarding school were told that in January 2022 they would let them know where their place will be, without the right to choose it, when the boarding school begins that month.

Meanwhile, the coerced were sent to Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, without caring that the new variant of the Ómicron coronavirus was active, that they did not have relatives in that place, their economic conditions, or the insecurity.

“They treated them with the tip of the foot, with negligence and with long lines.” And regarding the increase in the payment of the scholarship to the Undergraduate Internal Physicians (MIP’s), they highlighted that the administrative authorities of the Secretariat of Clinical Teaching, Internship and Social Service, as well as the Directorate of the Faculty of Medicine, “must carry out this effort”.

On Monday the 6th, medical students protested in the north of the country over the 70/70 evaluation system.