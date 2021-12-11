Will Smith: his career, new projects and his autobiographical book

The relatively late adoption of the smith race on social media is another narrative experiment. He has become one of the most popular celebrities on the internet, offering fans and followers a glimpse of himself on set, sharing memes strangers and recording TikToks and video clips specifically designed to go viral.

“That was one of the things I learned with James Avery in Fresh prince. James made it very clear, you are not a famous rapper here, ”Will recalled. “If you want to be successful, you better test your humility in this job. I never forgot that idea: when you start something new, test your humility with work. “

He began studying Liza Koshy, who had built on his success in Vine and YouTube to get acting roles, and who advised the actor to stop trying to be so perfect. Social media thrives on the perception of authenticity. It was fine if she changed a line or her lighting wasn’t perfect on a TikTok. Smith He started recording some of his videos on his iPhone, rather than with professional camera equipment. He was inspired by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who impressed him with the way they shared behind-the-scenes moments from their shoots, something that would have been unthinkable in the Hollywood Will had grown up in. “They were doing unheard of things, posting photos from the set. You can’t post behind-the-scenes footage a year before the tape comes out. Oh no, you can, “he recalled thinking.” I just saw how they brought people into the process in a way that I thought you weren’t allowed to do. “

Bright, the 2017 movie that Smith starred for Netflix, she was the first to use her content studio, Westbrook Media, to produce for social media from the set. After spending years raving about scripts audiences might not see on the big screen for years (I Am Legend, for example, it took more than 10 years to make), there was something intoxicating about recording, editing and sharing a video with the public in a matter of hours. “It completely changed the way I interacted with the world and how I interacted with my creative life. I wanted to create fast and publish it. “

Sometimes they discuss their ideas for posts with their children. Other times when on the road, the Westbrook Media team contacts influencers local to organize the Days of the Creator, in which he meets with several of them to make content.

“Just being able to do things, without the goal having to do with being the biggest movie star in the world, going back to the feeling of making music in the mother’s basement. [DJ Jazzy] Jeff. It was fun. We were experimenting, trying different things. That’s what has happened to me again with social media, “he says.” It’s such a powerful way to stay in touch with people and creatively be aware of what’s to come next. The next phase of my life will be the most creative and expansive of my entire life and career. “