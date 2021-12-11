Will Smith could become the second African-American to be nominated for Best Actor and Producer for the same film – Movie News

Journalist and fanatic. I can say that lyrics have always been my vocation: I am fascinated by the power that words have to tell fictitious and real stories.

Will Smith is one of those actors who, where he comes out, falls well. Even in the dramas he did that led to him being nominated for an Oscar. Now, it could repeat it twice thanks to a movie that is currently in theaters.

Will Smith is a multi-faceted actor, who rose to fame in the series The Prince of Rap and, from that moment, made his way into action and comedy films in films such as Wild, Wild West and Men in Black. But it was until his performances in Ali and In Pursuit of Happiness that the Academy turned to see him. This earned him two nominations for Best Actor. However, he lost both.

Only four African American men have won a leading actor Oscar in the Academy’s 93-year history: Sidney Poitier (Lilies of the valley), Denzel Washington (Training Day), Jamie Foxx (Ray) and Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland). Coincidentally, Smith lost his nominations to Best Actor winners Washington and Whitaker. But now, Smith, 52, could make history thanks to King Richard: a winning family, a film in which, in addition to starring, he also produces.

So, if the film were nominated in the next installment of the Oscars for Best Picture, in addition to Best Actor, he would be the second African American to be nominated for acting and producing, in the same year and in the same film, after Washington. by Barreras, in 2016.

Other multitasking actors and producers include Kevin Costner (A Dances With Wolves), Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Brad Pitt (The Game of Fortune). Last year, Frances McDormand became the first woman to double both and conquer both categories, thanks to Nomadland.

King richard is a drama and biographical film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), which tells the story of Richard Dove Williams Jr (Smith), father and coach of the legendary American tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams. We remind you that this is already on the billboard and, for all the information said, it is worth seeing on the big screen. You dare?