Why Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Saga Doesn’t Show Uncle Ben

Think about Spider-man makes fans immediately remember one of the most remembered phrases in the world of superheroes. “With all power comes great responsibility”, Told him uncle ben to Peter parker, and it became a mantra for all the movies of Tobey Maguire, where he was played by Cliff robertson. In the case of Andrew Garfield, Martin Sheen was the one to put himself in the shoes of this character, who becomes a father figure for this version of Peter parker.

On the side of Tom holland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) chose not to have this figure in his movies. With a Aunt May much younger than the one seen in the other films, this time embodied by Marisa tomei, for this one Peter parker the father figure was not present in his family bosom. What is striking is that he was close to showing up, or at least being mentioned.

In Twitter, the screenwriter Jonathan Goldstein revealed that the MCU considered the possibility of showing Ben. “We wrote a scene in which may carries Peter to the closet and they choose one of the old suits of Ben that I had not thrown yet “noted the writer. The sequence in question had to do with the dance seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming. This was corrected in Spider-Man: Far from home, where you see a moment in which Peter prepare everything for your trip and use a suitcase with the initials “BFP”, which allude to Benjamin Franklin Parker.

It is unclear why they chose to remove the character from Ben, but it is easy to speculate on the reasons for Kevin Feige and the study. The role of father figure is occupied by Tony Stark, who first becomes her mentor after discovering her talent. In fact, it is constantly mentioned by may as a figure to follow for Peter, who becomes one of those who suffers the most from the death of the character in Avengers: Endgame.

What those in charge of the MCU said about the relationship between Holland and Downey Jr.

Some weeks ago, Joe russo, one of the two directors of the most important films of the saga of infinity made it clear who was, in his opinion, the heir to the place of Robert Downey Jr. in the franchise. It was during an interview with GQ, where he assured: “Tom he’s stepping into the role he once held Robert Downey Jr. for Marvel, who is the favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the universe of Marvel“.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have an account Telegram just click on the following button:

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it at Apple Store or in Google store, depending on the operating system of your cell phone. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.