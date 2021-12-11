Why is it remembered 35 years after its premiere?

When Tom cruise He was invited to fly with the Blue Angels at the US Air Force facility in California, had long hair, had arrived on a motorcycle, and his 23-year-old face did not command respect. The pilots of the base did not see an actor who was beginning his career, but a representation of a hippie. They let him know during the flights, aboard an F-14, performing maneuvers to traumatize him. However, the opposite happened: Tom Cruise got off the plane, picked up a phone and called Jerry bruckheimer, the producer of Top gun: “Jerry. I will make the movie. I love it”.

Tom Cruise had been part of feature films such as Risky Business, Old time rock and roll Y Legend without reaching great relevance. He was looking for something that would make him transcend. On the other hand, the project Top gun could not seduce figures like Tom Hanks, Patrick swayze or John Travolta, who were intended for the role of Pete Mitchell, aka “Maverick.” Actor and production met in that test with the Blue Angels.

The invitation can be understood as a declaration of principles by Jerry Bruckheimer, who from the beginning wanted high doses of realism in Top gun. In statements given to Variety, the producer explained: “We had to put the actors in real planes with real aviators. We needed them to hang out with them and see what it was like. “

The highest grossing movie of 1986

Released in May 1986. Adrenaline, humor and romance were the mainstays of the film. There is no conflict on a global scale common in American war movies. Just a couple of matches. But the daring and the search for answers on the part of “Maverick” give meaning to the story. Tom Cruise’s character grew up hearing dark stories about his father, killed in air combat. His career as an aviator was a tribute.

The success surprised locals and strangers. With a budget estimated at 15 million dollars, the action scenes in the air, without the technological resources available today and the synergy between characters, filled the box office during 1986. Top gun it became the highest grossing film of that year, with a gross gross of over $ 360 million.

