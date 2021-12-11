Why did Denzel Washington know Carmen Salinas?

It was 2003 when Carmen Salinas placeholder image He added another important success in his career, after being part of the cast of one of the most successful films of those days, Man on fire, with which he made his appearance in Hollywood possible. During his work on that tape, directed by Tony scott, the beloved actress who died at the age of 82, had the opportunity to share credits with Denzel Washington, the protagonist of that story, who years ago gave his opinion of his collaboration with Carmelita, -as it was called by affection-, recalling one of the most personal moments that he lived with the interpreter. Regarding his departure, his fans have not lost detail of these anecdotes, endearing episodes that he added throughout his life and that have served to honor his memory and legacy.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE RELATED NEWS

It should be noted that in the film, Carmelita played the role of a kidnapper, and although her appearance in the frame was brief, being part of this project allowed her to become known not only as a star capable of reinventing herself, but also as a sensitive woman who He never had filters to talk about the joys and sorrows that invaded his heart, perhaps the greatest, that of the death of his son Pedro Plascencia in 1994. In fact, this insurmountable event for her, led her to break on several occasions, and during the filming of Man on fire that was also inevitable, in the words of Denzel Washington himself: “One day he was very sad, we were in a scene and he started crying, talking about his son …“, He commented in an interview taken up by Televisa Shows. On that occasion, the actor also spoke of the gesture that the famous interpreter had with him, because as was well known, Plascencia stood out for his work as a pianist and composer. “She brought me her CDs …”.

VIEW GALLERY



After some time on the film set, Denzel was able to discover the talent of Salinas, who among his artistic legacy has participation in film, television and theater, being this area the one that allowed him to debut as director of the play Adventuress, this in the year 1997. “Everyone knows that she is a huge star. She is a great lady. Many people told me about her, a soap opera star …”, He recalled in that talk, in which he was also fascinated by working in Mexico, grateful to the people and to those who were part of the film in which he also Marc Anthony and Dakota Fanning They carry two of the main characters in the story.

VIEW GALLERY



Working with Denzel according to Carmelita

Those days when Carmen Salinas was in the news for sharing credits with Denzel Washington, the actress opened her heart from the privacy of her dressing room, located in one of the film’s locations. “I am very happy to participate in this film with Denzel Washington, in addition to the fact that they have shown great respect for me …”, He told in an interview with the Mexican newspaper The universal in May 2003, without omitting the detail that director Tony Scott had with her. “What’s more, this flower arrangement was sent to me by the director to thank me for working with him …”, he said.

For Carmen, assuming responsibility for that role was significant, since it was the first time in her career that she gave life to a character with these characteristics, happy to have been selected from among several actresses who, like her, were part of the casting. . “It is a very beautiful challenge in my career, although now for the first time in my professional life I will be a thug and kidnapper… What more can I wish but to participate in a movie, because my passion has always been cinema. Besides, I feel very proud that Hollywood comes to me, because I went to do casting together with other actresses… ”, she confessed to the aforementioned newspaper.

VIEW GALLERY







