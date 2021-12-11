Why did Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kiss in front of Blake Lively? – Movie news

In 2017, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds had a romantic moment at the Golden Globes. Now it’s one of the most iconic moments in pop culture.

The simple answer to the question is: because they want to and can. For a long time, we fans were left theorizing about the impromptu kiss between Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds, but recently one of the protagonists of this moment related the reason for this exchange of slobber at the 2017 Golden Globes in front of Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively.

In a thematic interview for Wired, Garfield finally revealed the reason why he kissed his colleague. In 2017, Ryan Reynolds was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his starring role in Deadpool., the irreverent hero who entered, almost by force, Marvel.

“I said ‘if you win, kiss me instead of Blake’ because she was next door and I thought it was funny”the protagonist of Tick, Tick … Boom! Even if Deadpool surprised locals and strangers, there was no way Reynolds would beat Ryan Gosling, who was also nominated for his performance in La La Land. “Then he said [Reynolds] ‘You know what? Let’s do it even if I don’t win ‘and I agreed, “said the actor who wore the Spidey mask in 2012.

The video can be found in every corner of the internet, there is even a clip of Emma Stone in the backstage from the Golden Globes laughing at the kiss between her ex-boyfriend (whom she met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man) and Ryan Reynolds. And while that live show of affection is now part of the funniest and most iconic moments in pop culture, Andrew Garfield admits it was a mistake:

Then I realized that what we had done was a mistake. It was fun for me, but this is something that happens to me all the time: people fall in love with me

The moment Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed during the 2017 Golden Globes.



Andrew Garfield has returned to the spotlight in 2021 thanks to his possible participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home as part of the spider superhero multiverse. However, he has managed to manage popularity and channel it towards his film projects, among which are Tick, Tick … Boom! Y The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which stars alongside Jessica Chastain.