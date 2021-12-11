Whoever brings a gun on Halloween will be arrested in Ahome: SP

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- That young man who disguises himself as a “hit man” during the Halloween He could be arrested in Ahome, warned Carlos Rodríguez Ponce.

The director of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic of Ahome said that it is important to create awareness and avoid actions that involve or promote violence, such as the use of toy guns.

“The authorities identify which are the toy weapons, but society is not aware, so let’s avoid that. Whoever is detected doing excesses with this type of toys will be sanctioned and taken to Public Security before the judge on duty, they will not escape paying a fine “.

specs

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, in other municipalities of the state such as Culiacán, the population was also urged to avoid going out into the street wearing the clothing of members of armed commandos, precisely to avoid confusion that could end in an unfortunate event.

“There have been some municipalities that have made the exhortation, and although Ahome is not the case, there have been some parts where excesses have been made with paint weapons, for example, so let’s avoid those actions,” he added.

The municipal official pointed out that the operation was established previously, which will be reinforced in establishments such as clubs and bars, which is where there are more crowds.

µ Invitation

“We already have an operation scheduled for the city’s clubs and bars, which is common for citizens, mainly young people, to come to celebrate Halloween. The recommendation is that they do not use toy weapons. If they are going to disguise themselves, avoid using this type of article that could cause scares among the population, something that could cause some confusion from the authorities towards them, then it is strictly forbidden to use toy weapons, “he said.

Read more: Florists of Los Mochis will establish the prices of the flowers for sale this Day of the Dead

He made a call to celebrate with sanity and great prudence, without causing excesses to third parties.