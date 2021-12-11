When and through which channel to watch the semi-final live?

The Eagles of America Women they beat Friday night at the Aztec stadium to his pair of Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, by 2 to 1 with so many of Daniela Espinosa and Sarah Luebbert, in the first leg of the semifinal of the Big party of Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil.

Now the cast that leads the English Craig Harrington, will have to define the series in the return match that will take place on Monday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. Mexico City) at University Stadium. The winners will face whoever wins in the other semifinal duel between the Rayadas de Monterrey Y Atlas FC.

What results does América Femenil need to advance to the final?

The Eagles of America they gave the women’s team of Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, the first loss after 40 appearances, with the 2-1 in the Aztec stadium in the first leg of the semifinal of the League of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil. To advance, blue cream in the return match they will have to, at least, draw or, of course, win. If they lose by a bit of difference, the ticket to the final is awarded to them the felines for having been leaders of the table in the regular phase.

When is the semifinal back between América Femenil and Tigres de la UANL played?

The Eagles of America Femenil vs. Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, will meet next Monday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. (from CDMX) in The volcano from San Nicolás de la Garza, around the semifinal round of the Big party of Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil.

Why channel watch live América Femenil vs. Tigres de la UANL?

The Eagles of America Femenil vs. UANL Tigers for the return of the semifinal of the Big party of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, will take place next Monday, December 13, starting at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX) at University Stadium. The transmission, by the way, will be in charge of the TUDN signal.