WhatsApp: how to put a Santa hat on the messaging application icon? | Trick | Android | Nova Launcher | Technology

Thousands of users WhatsApp have been surprised by a trick that has gone viral in the social networks. It is a secret method that allows you to change the traditional icon of the messaging service for one that has a christmas hat. If you have the application in your smartphone and you want to customize its interface, then you must learn this option that you do not need to download anything strange. How does it work? Here we explain it to you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker