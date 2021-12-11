WhatsApp: how to put a Santa hat on the messaging application icon? | Trick | Android | Nova Launcher | Technology

Thousands of users WhatsApp have been surprised by a trick that has gone viral in the social networks. It is a secret method that allows you to change the traditional icon of the messaging service for one that has a christmas hat. If you have the application in your smartphone and you want to customize its interface, then you must learn this option that you do not need to download anything strange. How does it work? Here we explain it to you.

It is worth noting that this trick It can only be used by those who have a cell phone that works with the operating system Android. In case you have an iPhone or another Apple device, unfortunately, you will not be able to use it. If you meet this requirement, then you have to follow the following steps:

How to put a Christmas hat on the WhatsApp icon?

First you must go to Google and look for a WhatsApp image with his Christmas hat. Make sure the image have transparent background and is in format PNG. Enter the Play Store and download the application Nova Launcher (you can find it here) Once installed, Nova Launcher will ask you to customize the new interface that your Android will have. You will notice a small change on the screen, it is even possible that some apps move, you will have to reorder them. Press the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds, until a small window appears with the option Edit Thanks to Nova Launcher you will not only be able to change the name of the app, but also its icon for the image you saved at the beginning.

That would be all. Once you have saved the changes, the WhatsApp icon will have been modified, it will no longer be the traditional one, now it will have a small holm oak Christmas hat. If you don’t like how it turned out and want everything back to how it was before, just uninstall Nova Launcher.

WhatsApp how to send photos and videos that are deleted after the receiver opens them?

WhatsApp has just received an update that brings with it one of the most anticipated functions by users. The beta version of the app, available on Android devices, already allows you to send photos and videos that are automatically deleted after the receiver opens them.

As detailed by Wabetainfo, beta testers who download WhatsApp version 2.21.14.3 will be able to use this tool. It is worth mentioning that other services, such as Snapchat, have already had it for some time.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.

WhatsApp: so you can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike stickers, emojis WhatsApp are smaller and come pre-installed with the instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a method that allows you to enlarge them and use them in your chats. Do you want to know?

East secret trick is available to all users, no matter if they have a phone Android or iPhone. If you want to try it to surprise your friends, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

How to put videos in your statuses?

If you usually share WhatsApp statuses, but only publish photos, then you will be interested to know that there is a secret trick with which you can post small videos that will be visible for 24 hours, then they will be automatically deleted.

If you want to know this secret trick and leave all your WhatsApp contacts speechless, then all you have to do is follow the steps shown below video, which has thousands of views on Youtube.

WhatsApp: so you can change the font to 120 different fonts

WhatsApp is still the most popular of all the applications to communicate, but even so, there are still many users who are unaware of most of their secret methods. A great example is this trick that allows you to change the font in chats. How to do it? Here we describe it to you.

Although there are several applications in Google play that will help you get a variety of sources to be able to surprise your friends when you send them a text message. Here is one in particular: Stylish Text, which is completely secure, easy to use and also does not require your personal data to function.

How to easily create stickers?

WhatsApp allows you to create our own stickers with any photograph or image that we have saved on the smartphone. To create quality stickers we can use either of these two applications.

The first is called Sticker Maker and it is available for Android and iOS users. This application is very simple to use and you can choose any photograph you have on your phone, it can be your friends, work colleagues, family, etc.

The second app is called WSTicK and it offers you tools to erase the background of the photos or cut their size. Its free version allows you to save 16 stickers per package, but its paid version supports up to 30.

WhatsApp: hide the ‘online’ and ‘check’ blue with this secret WhatsApp Web trick

Write it down. If WhatsApp is known for something besides being used by millions of people in the world, it is definitely for bringing more than one ‘secret trick’. Now you can stay connected in the app without showing yourself ‘online’ and read messages without leaving the blue check without touching your Android or iPhone, all thanks to a method only possible with WhatsApp Web. Are you interested? We reveal it to you here.

This ‘secret trick’ is very useful, as it allows you to remain ‘invisible’ within WhatsApp without having to deactivate the option to show status, which would force you not to be able to see if others are also connected.