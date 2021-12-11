WhatsApp: how to hide the ‘typing’ without installing strange apps on your smartphone? | Android | iPhone | Technology

A spectacular trick. People who send a WhatsApp message, whether in a personal or group chat, know that the recipients can know when they are writing, since at the top of the conversation the word “writing”. Did you know the instant messaging app has a trick what allows you to hide it? Here we are going to teach you.

At present, there are many applications of dubious origin that allow this action to be carried out; however, it is not recommended to install them. WhatsApp PlusFor example, it is a modified version of WhatsApp that has been banned by the creators, because it is not secure.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: learn the trick to put a Christmas hat on the application icon

If you downloaded this MOD on your smartphone and you have been using it for a long time, keep in mind that sooner or later, WhatsApp will proceed to ban your account. First, it will do it temporarily (you will not be able to use it for 24 hours) and if you continue using it, the ban will be permanent.

How to hide WhatsApp writing without installing unknown apps?

If you want to reply to a WhatsApp message and you don’t want other people to know that you are writing, you will have to enter a conversation with him. ‘airplane mode‘from your activated phone. The message will not be sent automatically and a clock will appear instead of the classic check.

You will have to exit the instant messaging app and disable airplane mode from your phone so that the message you wrote is sent correctly. When it reaches the other person, the double check will appear, if they have read it, that icon will change to blue, unless they have disabled the read confirmation.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to send audios with the voice of a robot, squirrel, among other peculiar effects?

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

YOU CAN SEE: How do you know which of your WhatsApp contacts Telegram has?

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp every day to communicate with friends and co-workers. That is why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this problem, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone – where we are limited to opening a single account – on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp tests payments with cryptocurrencies through its digital wallet Novi

How to create a WhatsApp chat with yourself

The trick is in using the groups by WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three-dot icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the group WhatsApp, it will only be enough to delete the contact you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.