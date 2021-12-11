What to see today on TV? Saturday, December 11, 2021 | TV

9.00 / Netflix

Intrigue and action in ‘Inspector Koo’

Netflix premieres Inspector Koo, series described as the Asian version of Killing Eve and is about the battle of a former police officer against a college student who is a serial killer. In its twelve episodes, this South Korean production follows the story of Koo Kyung-yi, a private detective insurance investigator whose world is destroyed after a tragedy and begins to live around games and alcohol, while investigating a mysterious case of a serial killer. When a young college student, who is a serial killer, plots an accidental murder case to defraud her insurance money, Kyung-yi goes to work to catch her.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

Harry Potter and the Prisioner of Azkaban. United Kingdom, 2004 (135 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuarón. Performers: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson.

The young wizard created by JK Rowling faces a new course in this third installment of the popular saga. Now, Alfonso Cuarón gives the adventures of Harry Potter a more adult and sinister air to face, after the escape from Azkaban of a dangerous wizard, a new challenge. According to legend, this was responsible for bringing Voldemort to Harry’s parents. A magical fantasy that earned two Oscar nominations: soundtrack and visual effects.

15.40 / Four

‘The life of Pi’

Life of Pi. United States, 2012 (127 minutes). Director: Ang Lee. Performers: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall.

With his slow way of understanding cinema, Ang Lee directs this curious fable based on the novel by Yann Martel and starring the newcomer Suraj Sharma. An Oscar winner (second Oscar for best director after the one obtained by Brokeback Mountain. On forbidden land for Ang Lee) adventure-filled spiritual drama featuring superb special effects and immersive photography.

16.00 / Movistar Series 2

Second season of ‘Alex Rider’

Still affected by his traumatic experience at Point Blanc, Alex tries to regain normalcy in his life and disregard his identity as a spy. But, when the father of his new friend Sabina is the victim of a brutal attack by Yassen Gregorovich, Alex is once again hopelessly drawn into the world of espionage in this second season of the series. Alex Rider. This time, without the support of his hitherto MI6 allies. With the help of Jack, Sabina and Tom, Alex must unravel a sinister international conspiracy involving the Pentagon, a dangerous ‘hacker’ named Ed, and the billionaire tech mogul Damian Cray. The answers to all the unknowns could lie within Cray’s latest great release: the ‘Feathered Serpent’ video game, turned into a global phenomenon.

17.38 / TCM

‘In the name of the Father’

In the name of the father. United Kingdom, 1993 (127 minutes). Director: Jim Sheridan. Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite, Emma Thompson.

London, mid-seventies. IRA terrorism shows its most ruthless face, hitting both the British Army and the civilian population hard. This magnificent film, made by Jim Sheridan, is set in such an environment. (The Boxer) and starring, masterfully, by Daniel Day-Lewis. The story of The Guildford Four, who were imprisoned for attacks they did not commit, is shown in great detail. An outstanding exercise in political denunciation.

19.50 / Movistar Classics

‘Encounters in the third phase’

Close Encounters of the Third Kind. United States, 1977 (126 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr.

An entire masterpiece (winner of the Oscar for best photography and candidate in seven other categories) with which a Steven Spielberg ahead of his time marked a before and after in science fiction cinema. The great music of John Williams and the unforgettable contribution of François Truffaut do the rest in this explosion of extraterrestrial imagination that counted, after shuffling names such as Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman or Jack Nicholson, with the leading role of an effective Richard Dreyfuss.

20.28 / AXN White

‘The diaryof Bridget Jones’

Bridget Jones’s diary. United Kingdom, 2001 (96 minutes). Director: Sharon Maguire. Int .: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant.

Renée Zellweger plays a 30-year-old willing to make some sacrifices to improve her routine life in this highly sympathetic comedy, starring a very compelling Hugh Grant. Newcomer Sharon Maguire was commissioned to ingeniously adapt the famous novel by Helen Fielding, an author who had already sold more than four million copies before the premiere of this film.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Athletic receives Sevilla

Athletic and Sevilla, second-placed in LaLiga, face off in San Mamés with the aim of clinching victory and thus forgetting their elimination from the Champions League on Wednesday in Salzburg, the Seville team, and the seven-game winless streak , the Basques. In addition, three other First Division matches are played, Espanyol receives Levante at home (14.00), Alavés and Getafe (16.15) will meet in Mendizorroza and, finally, Valencia will play with an Elche who is trying to get away from the descents (18.30).

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly report’, sneaky shellfish

With the Christmas celebrations, seafood prices soar and so does the activity of those who are dedicated to poaching shellfish. In Galicia, with more than 1,500 kilometers of coastline, the capture and sale of mollusks and crustaceans is one of the engines of the economy, the legal one and from which it feeds on a lucrative parallel market. A team of Weekly report He has traveled to various places on the Galician coast for the report ‘Poaching, crime and roots’. This report analyzes how, in places like Cabo da Cruz (A Coruña), the shellfishermen of the brotherhood have had to hire nine guards to pursue the poachers. It will continue with ‘Looks from Africa’ where it addresses the omicron variant of Covid and shows the situation of the African continent. He will also address the omicron variant of Covid and the situation on the African continent, in ‘Looks from Africa’.

21.30 / The Sixth

More guests on the sixth night ‘

This Saturday, José Yélamo receives in the sixth night to the leader of Más Madrid, Mónica García, with whom she will review the political and social news of the country. In addition, he will bring together the López Iturriaga brothers (Juanma and Míkel) on a television set to chat about the divine and the human in a most peculiar interview and, as a culmination, he will live a long-awaited moment: the return of the great Anthony Blake to surprise the gathering with his tricks.

22.00 / Neox

‘Braveheart’

United States, 1995 (170 minutes). Director: Mel Gibson. Performers: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau.

Mel Gibson won up to five Oscars (film, direction, sound effects, make-up and photography) with this exciting epic drama that chronicles the life of Scottish leader William Wallace. A dozen hydraulic horses, 150 royal horses, 300 volunteers from the Irish forces in the reserve, 600 period costumes and an entire armament of arrows, spears and swords were necessary to shape this independence adventure. The film consecrated, after its failed The Man Without a Face, Mel Gibson as one of the most popular filmmakers-actors of the moment. Excellent action sequences and brilliant staging for a truly spectacular film. Do not miss it.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘La Voz’ lives its semifinal

Tonight, The voice will meet the finalists of its third season. Each coach He arrives with two applicants in his team, in total eight semifinalists who will have individual performances, performances with his coach and with your advisor. Bisbal will sing with the Fonsi team, María José Llergo with the Alborán team, Greeicy with Alejandro Sanz’s and Beret with Malú’s. Finally, the public will decide who are the four finalists from among the four teams, so that two of the same team can pass, leaving another coach no finalist artist. Throughout the night, the votes obtained by each semifinalist in their performances will be added and Eva González will show the rankings to know how the votes are going. To close the night, and before meeting the four finalists, Fonsi and Bisbal will sing their song Twice.

23.30 / The 2

José María Forqué Awards Ceremony Gala

RTVE will bring viewers closer to the gala for the 27th edition of the Forqué Awards, the awards for film producers. The journalist Elena S Sánchez and the actress Marta Hazas will present the ceremony with the intervention of Javier Gurruchaga. This event opens the film awards season and will pay tribute to the 80s: a nostalgic look at this decade, through aesthetics, fashion and the music that will play throughout the night, with performances by Alaska, Ana Guerra, Burning, Danza Invisible, Javier Gurruchaga, La Frontera, La Guardia, Los Secretos, Los Trogloditas, Mikel Erentxun, Modestia Apart or Tennessee, among others. The red carpet can be followed live from 7.30 pm through RTVE Play. Great stars from the world of culture and entertainment will pass through it, with nominees such as Alejandro Amenábar, Maribel Verdú, Fernando León de Aranoa, Candela Peña, Javier Cámara, Luis Tosar, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Ana Polvorosa, Petra Martínez, Blanca Portillo, Eduard Fernández, Marta Nieto, Victoria Abril or Nadia de Santiago.

23.45 / The 2

The age of misinformation

Trump in the United States, Bolsonaro in Brazil or Salvini in Italy. Populist movements mobilize public opinion and gain ground thanks to social media. The manipulation of scientific research delays the advancement of knowledge on sensitive topics and is part of the strategy. The theme night addresses this week the boom in disinformation through the documentaries ‘Propaganda: the new manipulators’, a French production that analyzes the new populist crusade that threatens democracies around the world, and ‘The ignorance factory’, a work that shows as citizens accuse industry of hiding the truth, industry denies it, and science becomes an arbiter and automatically a target to corrupt.

0.01 / Hollywood

‘Ghost Rider. Ghost Rider’

Ghost Rider. United States, 2007 (105 minutes). Director: Mark Steven Johnson. Cast: Nicolas Cage, Wes Bentley, Eva Mendes.

After shuffling several names, it was finally filmmaker Mark Steven Johnson (Daredevil) the person in charge of directing this irregular (it presents some really spectacular moments) adaptation of the comic book Ghost Rider, a motorcyclist who sold his soul to the devil and ended up possessed by a demon. At the head of the cast of this story inspired by the myth of Faust, a correct Nicolas Cage. The best, without a doubt, its special effects.

0.58 / Sundance TV

‘The Queen (The Queen)’

The Queen. United Kingdom, 2006 (97 minutes.). Director: Stephen Frears. Cast: Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, James Cromwell, Alex Jennings.

Until the election of Tony Blair as Prime Minister and the tragic death in a car accident of Diana of Wales in 1997, the always interesting Stephen Frears moved (Dangerous friendships) to locate the action of this sharp political-social chronicle. An intimate and sometimes humorous portrait of the British royal family for which its immense protagonist, Helen Mirren (perfect as Elizabeth II), won a well-deserved and indisputable Oscar and a Golden Globe.

1.10 / 1

‘Something to talk about’

Something to talk about. United States, 1995 (100 minutes). Director: Lasse Halsstrom. Performers: Robert Duvall, Julia Roberts, Gena Rowlands, Kyra Sedgwick, Dennis Quaid.

The Swedish director Lasse Halsstrom, a director who broke onto the international film scene thanks to My Life as a Dog, makes an attractive film about marital infidelity. Good main and extraordinary secondary for a fresh comedy with an extremely correct direction.

