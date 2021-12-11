What the Steven Spielberg movie Oslo is about on HBO Max

The tape tells how the conversations began to reach the signing of the Oslo Peace Accords, which occurred in 1993, and in which both the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahak Rabin and the president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Yasser Arafat participated.

What is “Oslo”, the HBO Max movie about?

According to information from HBO Max, this feature film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play of the same name.

Oslo follows the secret back channel talks, unlikely friendships and silent heroes of a small group of Israelis and Palestinians, along with a Norwegian couple, that led to the realization of the 1993 Peace Accords.

This film was created by playwright JT Rogers and directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. In addition to being executive produced by Steven Spielberg. It is a film that provides viewers with historical context about the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

HBO’s Senior Vice President of Programming and Movies, Tara Grace, commented that “in collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc and Bold Films, we are delighted to be working with JT and Bartlett to bring their inspiring Tony Award-winning story to the screen.”

Steven Spielberg Movie Trailer