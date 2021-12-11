What results does America vs. Tigers to advance to the final?

The Eagles of America Women they surprised their pair of Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, ending their 40-game undefeated victory with a 2-1 victory (goals from Daniela Espinosa and Sarah Luebbert) at Aztec stadium, in what was the first leg of the semifinal of the Big party of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil.

Those directed by Craig Harrington who had a somewhat intermittent walk in the regular phase of the contest since they added nine wins, four draws and four defeats, in what to presentations of the League It is assumed that they are showing a much more solid side, since in the quarterfinals, perhaps, they removed from their way to the Chivas of Guadalajara.

And now, the Eagles of America Femenil, they are one step away from the end of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament. What outcome do they need to secure their place in the defining clash of the Liga MX Women? On the one hand, any victory -logically- or draw, will place them directly in the next instance. Whereas a defeat for whatever result, for the simple fact that Tigers was the best placed in the table of the regular phase, they will be eliminated.

Against whom does the winner of América Femenil vs. Tigres de la UANL?

The one who obtains the classification of the duel between the Eagles of America Femenil and Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (Monday, December 13 from 7:00 p.m. CDMX), will face in the final of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil, before the winner of the clash between the Rayadas de Monterrey and Atlas Fútbol Club.

Why channel watch live the match between the Eagles of América Femenil vs. Tigres de la UANL?

América Femenil vs. Tigers, match corresponding to the round of the semifinal of the Big party of Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil, will take place next Monday, December 13, starting at 7:00 p.m. (from CDMX) at University Stadium. The transmission will be in charge of the TUDN signal.