What is your state of health and what has kept you in the hospital for months?

Vicente Fernandez suffered a fall at his ranch “Los tres potrillos”, on August 9, for which he had to be admitted to emergency and operated on; however, the singer continues hospitalized till the date.

The family recently announced in a statement that Vicente Fernández had returned to intensive therapy; In addition to pointing out that his health was delicate, they continue to ask for prayers for his recovery.

Vicente Fernández: What has kept you hospitalized?

The health of “charro de Huentitán” has gone evolving throughout the 4 months that he has been hospitalized; however, the recovery has not been linear, since he has been in and out of intensive care due to different complications.

Learn more: Vicente Fernández “is in serious condition,” reveals his family to the press; “We ask for your prayers” (VIDEO)

On August 9, the singer was Underwent surgery because he injured his cervical vertebrae and suffered a blow to his head; Thus, his medical team revealed that he was in serious condition but stable and in intensive care.

In his passage through this area, it was reported that the singer was stable and with respiratory support, fed with a gastrostomy tube; in addition to showing improvement in his neurological state; Furthermore, on September 14, they indicated that his evolution was slow, but good, since Vicente Fernández could even sit on the bench.

A week later, in a statement, they announced that he already had interaction with his family, was in physical rehabilitation and that he had a tracheostomy, since he sometimes required support to be able to breathe.

Two weeks after being hospitalized, Vicente Fernández’s family announced that the singer suffered from the Guillain Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, according to Mayo Clinc; However, Vicente Fernández Jr. indicated that it was detected in time and the singer was already receiving treatment.

It was on October 27 when the family announced that the “charro from Huentitán” had had progress in his state of health, for which he would come out of intensive therapy, since the singer was more alert and stable; however, his breathing was still weak.

A week later, the outlook seemed to improve, as Vicente Fernández stayed awake most of the day, was able to interact, and his breathing had improved, and even on November 16, he no longer required the respirator.

However, last weekend, Vicente Fernández presented a inflammation in the respiratory tract, so the doctors decided to take him to intensive therapy to be able to treat him immediately in case of any eventuality.

What is your state of health?

Regarding his current state of health, Vicente Fernández Jr. indicated this morning that his father was serious; In addition, Alejandro Fernández asked in one of his presentations that they pray for the singer, since he was going through “a critical moment.”

Vicente Fernández Jr. shares with the media the health status of his father, the great Vicente Fernández. “It is, delicate, they have been told. We ask for a lot of prayer. It is a critical moment ”. pic.twitter.com/OcBlekrbTG – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) December 10, 2021

However, his grandson, Alex Fernández, mentioned this afternoon that his grandfather was stable, despite the fact that in the morning he was delicate. “He’s silky, but he’s stable. (The doctors) are working and I am confident that he will be fine, ”he told the media.