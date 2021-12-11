What is slipstream or suction, a technique that would have helped Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi?

Hamilton and Verstappen sentence the F1 championship this weekend by Star + subscribe here

Max verstappen struck the first blow in the last Big prize of the season by obtaining pole position thanks to the support of Checo Pérez, who for nine corners helped the Netherlands to give it enough “slipstream” to stay ahead of Lewis hamilton, who did not receive this same support from his partner Valtteri Bottas.

This word is widely used in Formula 1 And this year it has been key in the fight for the world championship, but the slipstream is not only applied in the Great Circus, but also in other disciplines such as cycling, marathon, skating, walking, even when walking you can use the slipstream or In other words, suction.

Max Verstappen follows Checo Pérez to qualify laps in Abu Dhabi. Getty

The recoil In simple terms for Formula 1 it is to “cut” the resistance of the air to the car behind it – it is a technique widely used to achieve an overtaking. It is widely used in NASCAR and IndyCar oval competitions, either to overtake or to save fuel.

In the case of Verstappen Y Checo Pérez, the tapatío received the greatest resistance in the air and caused the Dutch advance to be faster. This simple effect would have given him an advantage over Lewis hamilton, especially in the straight speed sectors, one and two -because the third is of many curves, Checo let Verstappen pass, as the effect in curves disappears and rather the dirty air harms the one behind- .

Air resistance decreases at the back of the vehicle traveling in front of the air. That is, if we are watching a competition of the highest category or other car competitions and we see that two cars are more or less close, the first is fully facing the wind resistance, while the second will try to get as close as possible to the wake of the car that precedes you to avoid that resistance.

Another of the best known examples in recent years is the record he achieved Eliud Kipchoge, who on October 12, 2019 achieved the historical march in a marathon by finishing with a time of 1:59:40 and going down the route of two hours.However, this record also benefited from this effect.

The historic Kenyan medalist benefited from the runners ahead of him and helped to “cut” air resistance, making his progress less difficult.

How much of Verstappen’s lap for pole is directly from trying the slipstream? It is true that Verstappen was faster than Hamilton in sector two (he made a record) where the Mercedes was consistently faster. But there are opinions that point to Max barely and would have benefited with a few thousandths of a second.

The truth is that the same Dutch driver thanked Checo Pérez for his help, by sacrificing his first lap of Q3 in favor of the attempt of his teammate, who is fighting for the drivers’ championship.

‘Mad Max’ arrived in Abu Dhabi tied on points (369.5) with his rival for the crown, but with an advantage in his favor, counting one more win (9) than the British star.