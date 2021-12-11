What happens if you pierce or modify a coin? This says Banxico

The modify and / or drill a currency It may seem like a very common fact and more so because in most cases these pieces are usually used as jewelry or simply as a peculiar decoration.

However, believe it or not, doing so and being discovered by the authority can get you in serious trouble because you would be violating the Federal Criminal Code of Mexico.

According to article 235 it is established that any person who marks a coin with legends, stamps or any other way to disseminate messages to the public will be punished with one to five years in prison.

While article 236 indicates that it will be imposed prison from five to twelve years and up to five hundred days a fine, whoever alters a currency as well as someone who knowingly circulates an altered currency.

“For the purposes of this article it is understood that it alters a ticket, one that forms pieces by joining two or more fractions from different banknotes, and that alters a metallic coin, one that reduces the content of gold, silver, platinum or palladium that make up the legal currency pieces, through filings, cuts, dissolution in acids or using any other means ”, mentioned in the Federal Penal Code.

In this way, modifying or piercing a coin that contains gold, silver or platinum could be punished with up to 12 years in prison and 500 days of fine, which is equivalent to 44,810 pesos.

However, there are still ways to ensure that some coins can become a piece of jewelry or a nice decoration, since the Penal Code indicates that coins without a drawdown power are exempt from these measures.

Therefore, there is no problem or penalty for those who modify or pierce coins as long as they do not have a precious metal in their composition.