What do Atlas and León need to be champion of Liga MX 2021?

Yesterday the Nou Camp FIt was the stage where, practically, 31 thousand souls gathered to witness the first leg of the Apertura 2021 between León vs. Atlas. Encounter that ended with a scoreboard that favored the local team 3-2. With this first result, What does each team need to be able to lift the title?

Background

It was in the season 1996-1997 When the system of short tournaments was implemented in Mexican football and, from then until now, a total of 51 campaigns have been played (including this Apertura 2021), in which on 49 occasions some team won the championship. Remember that the Clausura 2020 was suspended by COVID-19.

And throughout those campaigns, León has played a total of five finals, of which it has won three (Apertura 2013, Clausura 2014, Guardianes 2020), and has lost two (Winter 1997, Clausura 2019. In fact, the Esmeralda painting has done very well with this format, since of his eight league titles, three got them in short tournaments.

The first league title of the Panzas Verdes dates from the 1947-48 tournament

For its part, Atlas has only played one final in short tournaments, in which he faced the Toluca in the 1999 Summer tournament and in which, after a 2-2 aggregate tie, penalties were unavoidable. Instance in which the Red Devils they ended up crowning.

The first and only title, until now, of the Rojinegros corresponds to the 1950-51 season

What does the Atlas need to be a champion?

If the Foxes seek break the 70 year drought and lift the league title, they are bound to win by two or more goals. If they only manage to score a goal, without receiving any against, they would force extra time. And if this last result continues, penalties would be the solution.

Only there is a “but” against whom they must fight: they have not been able to win in this league in the Jalisco Stadium. Both in the fourth and in the semifinals of this season, Atlas advanced for his best position in the table (2nd position) after ties on aggregate. However, this criterion no longer applies to the final.

It will be the first time that Atlas closes a final at home

What does the Lion need to be a champion?

If the box the beast seeks to continue with the good step in short tournament finals, must achieve victory by any marker, or, tie regardless of the number of goals.

But if overtime falls by a goal and penalty shootout would be a possibility. In case of losing by two goals or more, Atlas would be crowned as champion. We can’t put aside that Leon lost his last two games as a visitor in this league.