What are iPhone Live Photos

The only drawback that it may have is that we are talking about a functionality that is exclusive to Apple and its iPhone. That is why, if you want to share one of these animated images with a device that is not part of the ecosystem, an image that is static will always be shown. In this way a GIF cannot be generated to be able to share it, being able to enjoy this experience only if the photos are shared with other people with iPhone. This also adds to the high weight that they can have, since we are capturing a high quality image in combination with a video.

Since when can it be used

Live Photos is a feature that came for the first time to our day to day with the iPhone 6s. This is because it required hardware with a specific power to work properly. In this case, it is a functionality that is activated by default and that will be used whenever a photograph is to be taken in the native Camera application.

At first, this type of photograph can be similar to a GIF or a short video. But the truth is that at its launch in the presentation of the iPhone 6s they were very careful not to resemble these names. With Live Photos, it is committed to an innovative concept of photography, and that could be seen in other phone brands such as HTC, although it did not finish being implemented as if it happened in Apple.

Uses that are given

There are many uses that can always be given to these photographic creations that are animated. Beyond how funny it can be to see what you were doing before and after taking a picture of a person, it can also be used for other uses. Specifically, the result of the gallery can be used as animated background of an iPhone.

Even like dial of an Apple Watch This being a functionality that was implemented from watchOS 2. In this way, this is a format that can be implemented in a general way in all the devices of the ecosystem. Equally, It can also be sent through iMessage to have this effect cAs a content preview. There are also some applications that have been adapted to this image format. Specifically, we are talking about those whose objective is to edit the different creations that are in the gallery.

Different ways to configure it

Once you have knowledge of what Live Photos is and also the uses that it can be given, it is time to access the settings and get the most out of it. Next, we will tell you about the different ways that exist to configure this animated photography feature.

Disable Live Photos

As we have discussed previously, this is a feature that is enabled by default in the operating system. It may be the case that you do not like the experience offered with this camera functionality, and that is why there are two ways to deactivate it.

The first one is through the Camera application itself. When you want to take a picture and open the application, at the top you can see a characteristic icon that is a circle within another more blurred. When you click on it, it will have a diagonal bar over the icon and that will indicate that it is temporarily disabled, only for the photograph to be taken.

As we say, this is a completely temporary way to take a photograph. That is why when the application is reopened, Live Photos will appear active again, which can be quite annoying. In the event that you want it to be permanently deactivated, you must follow the following steps:

Go to Settings on iPhone. Head to the route Camera> Keep Settings

Obviously, these steps must be followed as long as you have previously disabled Live Photos as such in the Camera application. In these cases, from this moment on, each time you access the app, the Live Photos option will be completely deactivated, and you should not do it manually.

Change main photo

At this time, one must take into account the fact that when an animation of this style is made, many photographs are captured. Through artificial intelligence, you choose the one that is best, but you yourself can choose the one you like the most without leaving it in the hands of the artificial intelligence. In this case, the following steps should be followed:

Open the photo in the gallery with Live Photo. Click on Edit. Tap the Live Photos button at the bottom of the editor. Move the slider to change the frame. Lift your finger and tap Set as main photo. Click Done.

In this same configuration section, you can also deactivate this animated effect by clicking on the characteristic icon at the top. From this moment on, this animated effect cannot be executed in the photograph, although it will always be activated again.

Add effects

Live Photos have really cool features to be able to customize them to personal taste. In this case, you will not have to settle only for the looped effect of the animation, since you will be able to choose many others that are designed by Apple itself. In short, we are talking about adding effects, but also about editing it without having to resort to third-party applications. To do this, you simply have to follow the following steps:

Open the photo that has Live Photo. Tap the Live Photos button near the top of the screen. Select the desired effect: loop, bounce or long exposure.

Specifically if you choose Loop, the photo will be turned into a looping video and is something that can be found in the tips. In the case of Rebound The photograph will be shown backwards and forwards, thus seeing the reverse process of how it was done. Finally, if you choose Long exposition an effect that was previously only achieved with DSLR cameras will be created by capturing the elements of time and motion.

Ways to share your creation

Once the photo has been edited, it is time to share it with someone else. Keep in mind that in order to maintain the effect as such should be shared with someone who has an iPhone or iPad. It is an essential requirement as it is a function that only works with the Apple operating system as previously mentioned. To be able to share it, simply follow the following steps:

Open the image that is compatible with Live Photos in Photos. Click on the share button represented by a square and an up arrow. If you want to share the photography without movement, you must click on Live in the upper left part of the image. Choose the application through which it should be sent.

You have to have some important considerations. One of the most relevant is that if you are going to make the shipment through Mail, since in this case it will be sent always statically. In addition, in the event that you receive the Live Photo through Messages you will simply have to press the image to open it and then hold it firmly to see how it comes to life.