“Welcome to Earth”: Will Smith visits extreme places on our planet

After reaching the bottom of the ocean, about a thousand meters deep, the lights of the water submersible go out and are in total darkness. Moments later, marine life puts on a fabulous spectacle of bioluminescence: light emissions created by living organisms. “It’s probably the most common form of communication on the planet,” notes Amon.

Ari Handel and Darren Aronofsky, co-executive producers of Welcome to earthThey have worked together since they were roommates at Harvard. Now they have teamed up with creative producer Jane Root and are doing work that shows how science, even through seemingly banal discussions, dealing with, say, mold, has the power to fascinate. As for Will Smith, Handel sees his role this way: “He’s one of us, aside from the fact that he’s Will Smith, so of course he’s more charming, more articulate, more fun.”

The adventures of each episode are enhanced by Smith’s captivating reactions. “Will immersed himself in these experiences in a sincere and respectful way in the face of the wonders of the world,” says Root.

Whether looking at a canyon in Namibia or a glacier in Iceland, for Smith, curiosity trumps terror. In a helicopter with adventurer Dwayne Fields, Smith says he was a bullied and fearful boy in his childhood. Fields also talks about his own difficult youth, when he became involved with gangs in London. After a gun pointed at him failed – which happened twice – Fields decided to change his life. From then on, he began to have big goals. Today he is hailed as the second black man to reach the North Pole.

Fields’ confidence outweighs Smith’s hesitation in Iceland as they crawled through a hole in the glacial ice to explore the path of melting ice. Then, equipped with waterproof gear to protect them from the icy waters, they paddle a kayak downstream formed by the convergence of meltwater, facing torrents along the way.

Smith had no special training for these activities. “Risk assessment is an area the team works on a lot,” explains Root. “How are we going to do this and come back alive?”

The Iceland team was part of a 700-member team working in 34 countries. As the pandemic complicated travel, the producers considered recording the show at Smith’s home.

“We would have as emotional an episode in your backyard as in any of these secluded places,” Aronofsky insisted.

Still, exotic locations provide fantastic television shows. Erik Weihenmayer, a blind explorer, and Smith are faced with a kind of portal to hell: the rim of the Yasur volcano in Vanuatu in the South Pacific, where molten lava “bombs” explode just below the surface. Weihenmayer says this is it. “The craziest fireworks display one can imagine on Earth.”

A volcanologist guides the participants along the crater walls to install sensors that will record the noise of the volcano. “It seems like the beginning of a bad joke: a rapper, a blind man and a volcanologist descend on abseiling even a volcano … ”, jokes Smith.

When they went to shoot in the Serengeti, Tanzania, Smith’s slight presence broke the tension of waiting for the action. He was always singing.

Smith said he had wanted to witness the great wildebeest migration ever since he read a story in the magazine. National Geographic about 30 years ago about more than a million wildebeest and their journey to the plains.

When the first wildebeest cautiously ventures into the Mara River, a giant crocodile attacks. The other clumsy mammals stop, but eventually cross over. Smith observes all this from a jeep on the river bank, fascinated.

“I grew up in the city, I didn’t have this relationship with nature, much less this way,” says Smith. “This is a whole new world for me.”