Was there a wedding between Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant?

According to a publication in the entertainment magazine “OK!” Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant would already be looking for a house in Germany, since both are going through a great moment in their relationship, in addition to the fact that soon the famous actor will start filming the fourth installment of “John Wick”.

In the publication, a source close to the protagonist of “Speed” affirms that the couple would have been married last April in Malibu, and that the event was extremely private. There, they both read their vows and decided to unite their lives. “Keanu’s friends haven’t seen him so happy in years, it’s obvious it’s because of Alexandra and Europe,” stated the source.

Because Keanu Reeves supposedly plans to work less and spend more time with his wife in Germany, the rumor is now louder that the interpreter is looking for a house in that country.

Alexandra Grant has been Keanu Reeves’ partner for two years and it’s the strongest relationship he’s seen in years. Among the most famous romances that the actor has had, those with Wynona Rider, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz and Martha Higareda stand out, however, since the death of his fiancee Jennifer Syme in 2001, he had not been seen in such a stable relationship .