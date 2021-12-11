Vin Diesel with hair, frizzy CR7 and drastic celebrity changes – People – Culture

The celebrities They are usually recognized by their physical features. Many of them play with their ‘looks’ constantly, giving a diversification to their appearance.

However, there are those who have been sporting the same style for so many years that it is almost impossible to think of them without those peculiarities.

See some changes that, despite being subtle, changed the usual style of the famous.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is recognized, in particular, for his baldness. Photo: Ettiene Laurent. EFE

It’s one of the actors most recognized worldwide. His participation in action films has given him a reputation and a ‘tough man’ appearance.

The shaved head is part of that ‘look’.

However, in his youth, the actor wore a particular haircut. Wearing earrings and chains as accessories, he sported the ‘bad boy’ look, which he has managed to maintain over time.

Sure: now he does it without hair.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The current Juventus striker has been widely recognized for his talent on the pitch.

In his career he has won several recognitions. In 2019 he became the first player to be champion in three of the most important leagues in Europe: the Premier League in England (with Manchester United), La Liga in Spain (with Real Madrid) and Serie A in Italy (with Juve). ).

The player’s physique is also one of his attributes. Many, for example, recognize him thanks to his distinctive haircut. At present, its appearance is closely related to hair, it has even been part of campaigns for hair products such as Ego gel.

But there was a time when the soccer star had a singular cut: the curly ones stood out.

An image kept in the memory of his most loyal fans, as this ‘look’ accompanied him during his first steps in football.

Jorge Mendes: “Cristiano Ronaldo is proud of the title won by Sporting, but at this moment returning to Portugal is not among his plans.” The Portuguese agent denies the return of the attacker to Lisbon. pic.twitter.com/Q0h2wpXWpi – Mundialistas (@Mundialistas) May 14, 2021

Dwayne johnson

Dwayne Johnson once had hair. Photo: Rhona Wise. AFP file

Like Vin Diesel, ‘La roca’ has established himself as one of the most important action actors in the film industry.

He has earned his ‘tough looks’ thanks to starring roles in films like ‘Fast and Furious’ (2011-2019) and ‘Skycraper’ (2018).

Although his career has been tied to his beginnings in boxing and extreme sports, he has been seen (at least most of the time) with a low haircut. In fact, for several years he has been skinhead.

Some photos show that, during his youth, he wore a hairstyle very different from the current one.

Kylie jenner

This has been the impressive change of the youngest of the ‘Kardashian-Jenner’ clan.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the sisters who has had the most changes over the years.

When the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ premiered in 2007, Jenner was just nine years old.

At present it is one of the most powerful businesswomen of the world. ‘Forbes’ named her as the youngest billionaire woman in history.

Jenner’s physical appearance is often praised, however, few people who knew her as a celebrity know what she looked like before fame.

She had a much simpler appearance, and although her physical change has been a source of ridicule and reproach, Jenner reaffirms that it feels good to be who she is.

He once responded in an interview for ‘E! News’ in 2017 that: “I feel like everyone has been talking about my lips for months, so I’m fed up … in my photos my lips stood out a lot, I think big lips are incredible.”

Shakira

The Colombian singer has worn her short hair on more than one occasion. Photo: ‘Addicted to you- Shakira

The 44-year-old Barranquilla stands out for her powerful voice, her style and her way of dancing.

A very striking feature is her blonde hair. She is also remembered for her rocker ‘look’, with red hair and strong makeup, to later go on to the gold that she has maintained for many years.

However, the singer has stunning natural black hair. Few photos are known when he was in that facet.

But they exist. And they have been disseminated on social networks, even becoming material for memes

Shakira began straightening her hair in 1995, when her world fame began.

Jason momoa

Jason Momoa played ‘Acuamán’ in the ‘Justice League’ tapes.

This 41-year-old actor is also characterized by his intimidating and strong appearance. Since he appeared in ‘Game Of Thrones’ (2011) or in films like ‘Justice League’ (2017), the beard has been an important part of his appearance.

However, there was a time when the actor decided to shave and put that one aside.look‘bearded.

His face, in the eyes of Internet users, changes a lot.

Ariana Grande

The 27-year-old American singer was recognized worldwide thanks to her appearance on the program ‘Victorious’ (2010). In the production his character had a red mane very striking.

Over the years, the artist has changed her appearance: she has had her hair with blonde Californians and has had everything dyed light brown.

Years before she was a music star, Ariana had the black hair. The images that are known are little spread, therefore, not many people know the first of their ‘looks’.

Trends THE WEATHER

