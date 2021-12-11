Vin Diesel has good news on Riddick 4 (Furya)

The followers of Riddick you can rest assured that Vin Diesel maintains that the negotiations for a fourth installment are on the right track.

you can rest assured that Vin Diesel maintains that the negotiations for a fourth installment are on the right track. "It was a great day. Thanks to Universal (Pictures) for their support," reveals the actor who will be an executive producer of 'Furya'

Vin Diesel previews what the new 'Riddick 4' will be like

After passing through ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and his successful participation in the film series of ‘The fast and the furious‘, Vin Diesel wants to re-float another of his franchises:’Riddick‘. The actor continues to feed hopes for a fourth installment of the science fiction production and, as he has revealed on his Instagram account, everything is going well.

“For all of you who ask me about Riddick, today was a great day. I had a meeting with Universal and I have to thank all their support,” said Vin Diesel about the film that already has a title (Furya) and of which he will be an executive producer. “These are very busy days“he advanced from his gym.

In this new installment of the Riddick character, Vin Diesel will have even more capacity to intervene and give his opinions since he has obtained a part of the financing. Hence his meetings with Universal Pictures are decisive in continuing the series of films that began in 2000 with ‘Pitch Black’.

The first three movies (Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick -2004- and Riddick -2013-) were written and directed by David Twohy, who you will repeat in the fourth. Riddick’s universe has also continued with an animated short and two video games that have complemented the stories. Furya’s plot, Vin Diesel’s fourth, involves Riddick’s return to his home planet.

