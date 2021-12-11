Very fast dinosaur tracks discovered in Spain

Paleontologists in Spain have analyzed two sets of fossilized dinosaur tracks and calculated the speed of the animals at the time the tracks were made. The team found that the dinosaurs that made the footprints could move at nearly 45 kilometers per hour, a speed that is equal to that of the world’s fastest humans.

Of course, humans like Usain Bolt can only reach such speeds briefly; the dinosaurs that produced the tracks would have run longer distances. The theropods, generally carnivorous and bipedal dinosaurs such as the T. Rex and the velociraptor, would have needed to move quickly to catch their prey. The team’s research on the fossilized footprints was published in Scientific Reports.

The biomechanics of dinosaurs tells paleontologists a lot about the ecology of the ancient past and the evolution of species. “Behavior is something very difficult to study in dinosaurs“, said to AP lead author Pablo Navarro-Lorbés, paleontologist at the University of La Rioja, Spain. “These kinds of findings are very important, I think, to improve that kind of knowledge.”

In September, a different team discovered that bipedal dinosaurs like the ones that made the recently studied footprints likely used their tails to balance while shifting their momentum, a trait that some birds (basically modern dinosaurs) still show today.

Models of . Rex, a theropod dinosaur, at the American Museum of Natural History in 2019. Photo : Drew angerer ( Getty Images )

The tracks were found in the north of Spain, in La Rioja. They were preserved in two tracks, one with six tracks and the other with seven. All prints are three-fingered and about a foot long.

The team calculated the animals ‘speed by measuring the space between the tracks and estimating the animals’ hips. (The researchers believe that these runners were between 1.8 and meters tall and between 4 and 5 meters from the tip of their snout to the tail.) The average stride length of these runners was 265 centimeters. Usain Bolt’s average stride length is 247 centimeters.

The team compared the recent tracks and calculated speeds of the dinosaurs that made them with other known theropod tracks, to get an idea of ​​what type of animal may have made them. Although paleontologists could not declare a specific species, they mentioned in the document that the tracks indicated a “medium-sized non-avian theropod.”

These dinosaurs in what is now Spain were among the fastest known. But they didn’t get first place; that honor goes to a group of dinosaurs that they left footprints in what is now Utah, United States. Those animals were traveling at more than 30 miles per hour when they left the tracks.