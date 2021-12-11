Verstappen: “It’s an incredible feeling”

Especially in the decisive moments, how important is teamwork in Formula 1. Red Bull devised its strategy since Friday for Sergio Pérez to concede the slipstream to Max Verstappen in his first attempt in Q3. Nevertheless, the return of the Dutch was otherworldly by nature. In fact, on his next attempt, he was a few thousandths of the time set in the same sector without the need for a slipstream.

Verstappen will come out with the softs

Even so, the role of Sergio Pérez was crucial. At least to secure a lap that morally hit Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. The difference was five tenths. An unprecedented distance so far this weekend with the Dutchman ahead. In addition, the two Red Bulls will come out with the soft, a radically different strategy than Mercedes.

“It’s an incredible feeling”acknowledges an enthusiastic Verstappen. “We have definitely improved the car in qualifying, we achieved what we wanted. I am looking forward to tomorrow, which is the most important thing. I felt good on both tires, so we’ll see“, Add.

How was the slipstream created?

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner reveals how his team orchestrated qualifying strategy. In fact, in Free Practice 3 they took care of every detail so as not to give too many clues, or at least mislead their main opponents. With the red light and the checkered flag of the last practices, Verstappen and Pérez practiced the movement even without being a timed lap. The important thing was to rehearse the movement.

“Yesterday we talked about it and planned as an option, but it was the drivers who arranged the details in the morning, Starting with soft was not the initial plan, the thing was at 50-50 but we are not unhappy with the scenario. It is important to have Checo in front of Valtteri and that he can put pressure on Lewis at the start and the first laps on the soft tire. “, concludes.

