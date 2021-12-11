UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw: possible rivals for Atlético, Real Madrid and Villarreal | UEFA champions league

With an exciting group stage now over after Villarreal’s brilliant qualification this Thursday, all of European football is focusing on the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, which will take place this Monday at 12.00CET and which you can continue here with the best live coverage and video streaming.

Looking ahead to the draw, we analyze the possible rivals that the three Spanish teams that have achieved the pass could have: Atlético, Real Madrid and Villarreal. We remember that no team can play against another club from the same national federation, and that they cannot face teams that have been in the same group in the group stage. The top finishers, and therefore seeded in the draw, will play the second leg at home.



All about Monday’s draw

🔴⚪ Athletic

The rojiblancos will enter the draw with high spirits after certifying their pass with a huge victory in Portugal against Porto. They finished second in Group B, so they will face a group leader other than Liverpool (present in the same group) or Real Madrid (Spanish team).

Possible rivals: Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, LOSC Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United.

Home return match.





Porto 1-3 Atlético

⚪⚪ Real Madrid

He dominated Group D with an iron hand and finished first in the group, so he will only be able to face a second in the group that is not Inter or one of the Spanish qualifiers.

Possible rivals: Benfica, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Salzburg, Sporting CP.

Return match at home.

🟡🟡 Villarreal

With suspense after a game that had to be postponed due to the snow, but Villarreal will be in the round of 16 after an exciting 2-3 victory in the Atalanta fiefdom. He finished second, so he will not face a first other than Real Madrid or Manchester United.

Possible rivals: Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, Liverpool, LOSC Lille, Manchester City.

Home return match.

