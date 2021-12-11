Trailer rollover would be due to speeding; driver fled, says FGR

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that speeding would be, so far, “the main cause” of the overturning of the trailer in which dozens of migrants were traveling.

In a statement, the FGR gave more details of the accident that left at least 55 dead and 105 injured from at least five countries: Guatemala (95), Honduras (1), Mexico (1), Ecuador (1) and the Dominican Republic (3 ).

“The fatal blow was against a pedestrian bridge on the Chiapa de Corzo-Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway, 12 kilometers from the capital,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office, which attracted the investigation.

He pointed out that the tractor-trailer operator fled moments after the crash.

He also reported that the trailer is registered under the name of “Autotransportes Río Blanco” in Chiapas and that the box is registered under the name of “Z Transportes, SA” of the state of Veracruz.