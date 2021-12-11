Trailer for the new Matt Damon movie – Stillwater – Spoiler Time
The protagonist of the saga Bourne will return to the screen with a new action movie titled Stillwater from Focus Features what will premiere next July 30 in cinemas of USA and of which the official trailer has been revealed.
The story revolves around the journey of Bill baker, a citizen of Oklahoma, which reaches Marseilles to visit his daughterAbigail breslin), which is in prison for the murder of a girl that she claims not to have committed. He will have to make a life in France, a country with a language and culture different from his own to find the real culprit and be able to save his daughter.
Stillwater is written by Thomas bidegain (From rouille et d’os), Noah Debré (Dheepan). Marcus hinchey (All Good Things) and Tom mccarthy (Spotlight), who also directs this story.
Matt and I started to go [a Oklahoma] from the beginning to get to know the place and the people, in particular ”, he said McCarthy to EW. “They really opened up their lives, their worlds, and their families to us. They were amazing in helping us shape the story. “
The film was initially scheduled for release in the fall of 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, its release date changed almost a year.