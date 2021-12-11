Trailer for the new Matt Damon movie – Stillwater – Spoiler Time

The protagonist of the saga Bourne will return to the screen with a new action movie titled Stillwater from Focus Features what will premiere next July 30 in cinemas of USA and of which the official trailer has been revealed.

The story revolves around the journey of Bill baker, a citizen of Oklahoma, which reaches Marseilles to visit his daughterAbigail breslin), which is in prison for the murder of a girl that she claims not to have committed. He will have to make a life in France, a country with a language and culture different from his own to find the real culprit and be able to save his daughter.