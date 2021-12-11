Top 5 entertaining movies to watch when you’re sad

Throughout our lives it is normal to feel moments of great pain and anguish. So much so that sometimes the feeling consumes us. However, the best thing to be able to let go and stop rethinking what has us like this is to see a simple and funny movie.

Sometimes all we need is some popcorn, a blanket and to watch a film that does not require much effort and entertains us. That is why here in FMDOS, we leave you our Top 5 entertaining movies to combat sadness.

All these movies can be found on various platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others.

1.-Heavy Girls

This classic from 2004 has become part of pop culture. Heavy girls has a very simple plot that manages to hook us and make us laugh with all the crazy things that happen in the movie.

Additionally, it has an impeccable cast that Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried Y Rachel McAdams, that will make you laugh out loud. This movie for us is a super yes in terms of guaranteed entertainment.

2.-Legally blonde

Another pop culture classic is Legally Blonde. Many times, because we are women, other people look down on us. This inspiring film will show you that we are capable of the unexpected and will give you the courage to get out of that bad moment.

In addition, gutter with the starring participation of the actress Reese witherspoon. It is undoubtedly a perfect option to laugh until you can’t anymore.

3.-Love Rosie

This movie, although at first it seems to be romantic, it is much more than just that. It transports you to the different processes of life from being young and going to school, to having children and getting married. All this through a comical journey made by the protagonist Rosie, played by the very talented Lily Collins.

Undoubtedly, the stumbles that the character experiences will make you remember that it is normal to make mistakes in life, but those mistakes will not define us forever.

4.-A matter of time

It is a film that mixes the elements of fiction such as time travel, with romance and comedy. It will certainly surprise you in each scene because it is very unpredictable and also entertaining. With the participation of Rachel McAdams and Domnhall Gleeson. It is an excellent option to put sadness aside according to our Top 5 of entertaining movies.

5.-stroke of luck

Again Lindsay Lohan starring in one of our favorites. This is a very lucky girl who mistakenly loses her hot streak. On the way to find it, it will suffer many complications that will make you laugh.

Additionally it has it all, romance, comedy, mistakes and learnings. For us it is a clear that yes.

