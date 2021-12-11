Tom Hanks and the very black future | Cinema night

The story follows a robot living in a post-apocalyptic land. Created to protect the life of the dog from its sick and dying creator (Tom Hanks), the robot learns about love, friendship and the meaning of human life… Director Sapochnik is known for his directing work in 4 episodes of “Game of Thrones,” including “Battle of the Bastards,” which earned him an Emmy for Best Director. Produces Robert Zemeckis’ study ImageMovers.

At this point, no one with two fingers in the forehead questions Tom Hanks’ ability to sustain any movie, either alone or in the company of others.

In ‘Finch’ this genius of interpretation returns to the solitude of ‘Naúfrago’, only here Wilson is replaced by a robot and an adorable puppy, and the Island by an apocalyptic future that paint us increasingly black, bleak and terrible .

In its eagerness to distinguish itself from other platforms that offer content to spades, Apple TV, slowly but surely, is taking over the ‘less is more’ niche, offering a reduced catalog, but of higher overall quality.

The bill for ‘Finch’, sponsored by the talent of Robert Zemeckis, Amblin Entertainment and the latest technological advances, makes us create to our feet the last and desperate adventure of Finch, his photo realistic robot and his adorable dog to survive in a world that has taken absolutely everything from them, except a small trace of humanity, love, friendship and hope.

The film, directed by the television Miguel Sapochnik, flees from the much-beaten clichés of cinema with a very black future, showing very clearly the dangers of the planet in the way ‘you are going to teach me what you have done to me’, but just outlining, correctly, the dangers of an even worse threat: that of the human being reduced to the animal impulse of survival.

But don’t be fooled.

Despite the epic of the main trio, the emotional and at times endearing adventure and the majesty of Tom Hanks, ‘Finch’ is a real drama that can leave the viewer in the dark.

Especially in these times where the Earth begins to give signals clear to be, rightly, up to our noses, and science fiction seems less and less.

Hopefully, for once, we are above our own mistakes, as Finch and his companions on the difficult journey through the end, and restart, of the world.

The best: as usual, Tom Hanks.

Worst: the dimmer ray of hope.

