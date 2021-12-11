Tom Felton finally solves the rumors about his possible romance with Emma Watson

There are movie sagas that, despite having served many years, are still current for their millions of fans and Harry Potter is one of them. Since the first installment was released in 2001 until his farewell in 2011 with Deathly Hallows Part 2, the spectators continue without losing sight of their protagonists. Among them, Emma Watson. The actress, who is one of the most admired worldwide, is the subject of the headline at every step it takes and, one of the most commented to date has been, without a doubt, rumors of a possible romance with Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the series. Although Hermione Granger actress currently has a partner, the fans of both dream that this is a reality and the actor has been in charge of finally react to such suspicions.









“We are something“That was the answer he offered. Tom felton faced with the doubt that millions of people hoped to solve one day. It all happened in an interview that the Draco Malfoy actor offered to Entertainment tonight last Thursday, June 3, 2021. One of the interviewers alluded to the especulations about a possible romance with Emma Watson, who has a partner, and the actor’s response has left everyone (even more) confused: “We are something, if that makes any sense to you,” he replied. “We have been very close for a long time. I adore her, I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully this will be reciprocal but in terms of romance, I think it’s more of a ‘Slytherin-Gryffindor’ style and not Tom-Emma‘”.









They both met rolling The Philosopher’s Stone, when she was only 10 years old and the actor 13. As they grew up together and attended premiere galas, fans have always dreamed of a possible relationship between the two, being the confirmed reality a disappointment for them. And it is that not even his characters, Hermione and Draco, have experienced something similar to a romance within the script. However, in 2011 the actress confessed having had feelings for Tom Felton in the first two movies: “He already knows. We’ve talked about it and we still laugh about it. We are very good friends now And that’s very cool, “he assured. Faced with this, the actor reacted like this:” It was very cool to know when I was 12 but it is more beautiful what friends we are now and we remembered that and we both laughed“As the actress said in an interview in 2011,” I’m sorry to see you, “but for the moment, that’s the reality.