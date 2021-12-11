Tom Cruise manages to sell his cozy cabin in Colorado for 32 million euros

Related news

Tom cruise (58 years old) has managed to get rid of one of his properties that had been on the real estate market for several years. It’s about your cozy cabin in Telluride, Colorado, where he enjoyed his free time with his ex-wife, Katie holmes (42), and their children. The actor has sold it for $ 39.5 million (32.34 million euros).

The cabin is located on a plot of 140 hectares, located in a privileged area: an area recognized internationally for its ski slopes. There, in addition, a large number of famous people reside.

The property stands out for its rustic style, very in line with the environment, and by the Privacy it offers. It is protected by a closed entrance and, until you reach the main house, you must ascend a kilometer-long path. The house is 930 square meters and has all kinds of amenities. The property has a spacious kitchen and a comfortable living room with fireplace, ideal for entertaining activities, while enjoying the spectacular views. It also includes four bedrooms, a spa, a large library, a garage with capacity for three vehicles, one office and one special stay for guests, with three additional bedrooms.

The natural environment in which the house that Tom Cruise has sold is located.

The cabin gives the feeling of being a cozy space due to the mixture of two rustic elements – stone and wood – and its vaulted ceilings. Its architecture is subdued and blends seamlessly with its mountain surroundings. The design of everything that is built there was supervised by the actor himself when he remodeled the entire space in 1994. At the time, he was married to the actress Nicole Kidman (53).

Tom Cruise’s house also draws attention for the endless activities that can be done around it. Dispose of a large court, a motocross track and a trail, designed exclusively for hiking. The land also includes a large enclosed space that can be used for play basketball or tennis, and even transform into a track ice Hockey.

The house has a large kitchen, decorated with wood and stone, like the rest of the house.

The views, without a doubt, are impressive. From its windows and balconies you can see the mountain range next to the place. The cabin, in particular, is located on a hillside, surrounded by a forest of poplars and just minutes from downtown Telluride, a town of about 2,000. It also borders a national forest on three sides.

On several occasions, this dwelling served Tom Cruise as a perfect setting to show yourself to the media Communication. There he had an interview with Oprah Winfrey (67) and a photoshoot for the magazine Vanity fair, in which he presented with Katie Holmes his daughter Surie (fifteen).

The main house has a comfortable living room, ideal for entertaining activities.

Despite being a home with enormous appeal, Tom Cruise waited almost seven years to sell it. The interpreter put the property on the market in 2016 for $ 59 million, but found no buyer. He tried again two years later without success. Finally, in March 2021 he published it again, but for 20 million less. Thus, he found a new owner, whose identity has not been revealed so far. The success of its recent sale, according to some US portals, could be due to the high demand that Colorado houses are having.

