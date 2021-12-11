Tom Cruise does not see Suri Cruise, the daughter he had with Katie Holmes

Last April, little Surie Cruise turned 15, becoming a beautiful teenager, and although it is said that she has had a happy life with her mother Katie Holmes, the absence of her father is still present in her life, but what? is the strange reason why Tom Cruise does not see Suri Cruise.

Who is Suri Cruise?

Suri is the daughter that actor Tom Cruise had with actress Katie Holmes, she was born on April 18, 2006, and being the daughter of two famous and successful Hollywood actors, from her birth she became a celebrity.





Together with the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, Suri became one of the most famous girls and followed by the paparazzi.

Away from her father, Suri has grown up under the care of her mother, who has raised her to become the beautiful, happy and confident young woman that she is today.

What happened to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise?

After a brief romance and the birth of their daughter Suri, Tom and Katie married in Italy in 2006 in a massive, star-studded wedding.

Unfortunately the love did not last forever and in 2012, Katie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, and requested full custody of her daughter.

It is said that what led Katie to end her relationship with Tom was the excessive obsession that her husband showed for Scientology, a religion that the actor has professed for years.

According to Radar Online, Tom agreed to sign the divorce in exchange for Katie not talking about him or Scientology with the media, in addition to not showing up as a couple in the 5 years after the end of their relationship.

You are interested: The tantrums that Suri Cruise has starred in

Why doesn’t Tom Cruise see Suri Cruise?

Several sources close to the actors have revealed that Tom cannot see Suri because after the divorce, Katie completely removed her from Scientology.

The actress Leah Remini, who has denounced the unethical practices of this religion, stated:

“Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person, an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he cannot be connected to Suri.”.

And he admired Katie’s courage in divorcing Tom and pushing Suri away from him:

“I met Katie and she seemed very indoctrinated in Tom’s world, but … she did what she did to protect her daughter … I’m assuming there is some kind of agreement to protect her daughter“.

You are interested: The valuable inheritance that Suri Cruise will receive from Katie Holmes

However, the same actress assures that Tom has not given up, and has a master plan to get Suri back and take her away from her mother.