Tom Cruise defends ‘Mission: Impossible’ COVID-19 rant

Where were you when the audio of Tom Cruise ranting against the crew of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film was leaked?

In December, shocking audio from the Oscar-nominated actor berating the “Mission: Impossible” production for allegedly violating security protocols for COVID-19 divided the internet.

On Monday, Cruise finally addressed the viral moment, doubling down on his explosive reaction to an incident in which team members allegedly broke social distancing guidelines while gathering around a computer on set.

“I said what I said,” the action star told Empire magazine in a recent interview. “There was a lot at stake at the time.”

After Cruise, who produces and stars in the “Mission: Impossible” films, was caught threatening to fire his employees, some praised him for taking COVID-19 regulations seriously, while others viewed his aggressive retaliation as an abuse of power.

Cruise clarified to Empire that he was not yelling in front of his “full crew,” whom he asked to leave the set while berating “selected people” for their behavior.

He admitted that, at the time, he got “very emotional” about the possibility that the production of “Mission: Impossible” would be closed again after it had already been delayed twice: when COVID-19 first arrived. to Europe and, later, to an outbreak on set after filming had been resumed.

“Many emotions were running through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with and my industry, ”he explained to Empire.

“And here we are, continuing the filming,” he added, before joking that it is available for “Zoom parties and children’s parties too, you know!”

Several people intervened during the Cruise incident last year, including George Clooney, who agreed with his fellow actor’s sentiment but said he would have handled the situation differently “in a position of power.”

For those who don’t have Cruise’s harsh words etched into their brains, here’s a little excerpt to jog your memory:

“I am beyond your apologies,” he says in the recording. “We are not closing the filming of this damn movie. Understood? If I see it again, you go away. And you too. It’s going to cost them their job. If I see that on set, you guys go away. That’s it. Am I being clear?

“Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility you have? Because I’ll address your reason, but if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it”.

Cruise confirmed to Empire that the latest “Mission: Impossible” project has not postponed production since the incident and is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2022.

The protagonist also made headlines this week by returning his three Golden Globe trophies, amid mounting criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the awards show. . Cruise earned these accolades for his performances in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “Magnolia.”

On Monday, NBC announced that it would not rebroadcast the annual ceremony next year, following a decisive Times investigation that exposed widespread corruption within the HFPA that, as of February, did not include black members.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to significant reform,” the television network said in a statement.

“However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. As such, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful that we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023. “

Revelations from the Times reports also cast a shadow on this year’s television broadcast, during which the HFPA promised to diversify its membership.

“Tonight, as we celebrate the work of artists from around the world, we recognize that we have our own chores to do,” HFPA Vice President Helen Hoehne said in February.

“As in film and television, representation is vital. We must have black journalists in our organization. “

