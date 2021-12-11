‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: this is how Natalie Portman would look like Mighty Thor | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

They leaked supposed art from the Marvel movie

Since it was released Avengers: EndgameMany fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have wished to see what happened to Thor after he left with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Later, it was announced that Natalie Portman to return for new Norse god movie and that he will inherit his powers; now we can see how it will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Through social networks, a supposed promotional art for the new film has begun to be shared, in which we can see for the first time how the actress will look wielding the powers of the god of thunder.

In the supposed poster of Thor: Love and Thunder we see Natalie Portman, playing “Jane Foster”, transformed into “Mighty Thor”.

Thor Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released next summer 2022 and will feature the return of Chris Hermosworth, Tessa Thompson and of course, Natalie Portman.

Previously we could see some images about how the actress physically prepared to give life to the superheroine, when she amazed locals and strangers by showing herself with strong and defined muscles.