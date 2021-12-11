This would be the new skin of the Mexican National Team with the renewed shield

The possible new jersey of the Mexican soccer team was leaked (Photo: Twitter / LuisOmarTapia)

The The Mexican Futbol selection, Through social networks, he shared the shield with which from December he will be known around the world. The logo change for some was a mistake, while for others the innovation came just in time. Similarly, speculation about the new shirt that the Tricolor by 2022 they have already been present.

Circulates in networks a possible design with which El Tri could be playing next year. The Qatar World Cup 2022 It is approaching and, apparently, the teams from the different continents will make their new outfits official. The new skin of the Mexican team I would leave the color black as a local dress. The leaked shirt is composed of green color mostly with V-shaped frets, likewise the white and red highlights appear on the shoulders and sleeves.

There is nothing official yetBoth the brand that sponsors the national team, nor the Mexican federation have spoken about it. The truth is that the logo has already changed. Some rumors in recent months bet on the revelation of a new dye in the Mexican shirt, since they would return to the color brown, as it was used in the 1950s, according to FootyHeadlines.

The Mexican Soccer Team released a logo in recent days for the following international competitions (Photo: Twitter / @ Footy_Headlines)

The last time the hue came he made an appearance to dress Mexico was in the World Cup in Switzerland in 1954. Four years later, green began to be the dominant shirt of the Tri, from Sweden 1954. In 2010 black emerged to be the away uniform for the World Cup. South Africa 2010. The Mexican fans approved the design, so the brand with the three stripes put the color black as a local outfit. 2015..

In that way Adidas has sponsored the national team since 2007. In the Germany World Cup 2006 the brand Nike was in charge of dressing the Tricolor. The US firm only stayed for three years, from 2003 to 2006.

To a large extent, the reveal has not been made official because of participation in upcoming international tournaments. If the Mexican team qualifies for Qatar World Cup the premiere of a new skin is expected. At the moment, Mexico marches third of the Octagonal of Concacaf behind Canada and the United States.

The Mexican Soccer Team has been wearing the black and pink uniform since the beginning of 2020 (Photo: Erich Schlegel / Reuters)

Neighboring countries lead the qualifier. The Maple Leaf selection is first with 16 units; the country of stars and stripes it’s second with 15. Meanwhile he Tri it is third with 14. Panama also adds 14, but on goal difference he fell to the fourth step.

The Concacaf he is entitled to three and a half tickets to the world cup. Fourth place will have to play a roundtrip repechage format. The draw was conducted by FIFA in previous weeks and the elected of the confederation of Central and North America will have to face the laggard of Oceania. In that sense, what happened in 2013, when Mexico won their ticket to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil through reclassification upon expiration of New Zealand. That meeting ended 9 to 3 on aggregate.

KEEP READING:

Red and black executives denounced attacks during the León vs Atlas: “a shame that they treat us like this”

When Carmen Salinas revealed the secrets of her love for Chivas de Guadalajara

The press pointed out Diego Lainez’s attitude after his replacement: “it is a point that must be improved”

What would be the shirt that the Tricolor would premiere in Qatar 2022