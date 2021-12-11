This was Will Smith’s audition for ‘The Prince of Rap’ in 1989 – TV Shows

It was 1989 and a 21-year-old rapper, bankrupt, was invited to the Quincy Jones house, what he did not expect was the impromptu audition for ‘The Prince of Rap’. This is the story that changed the life of Will Smith.

Will Smith He was not always the successful and famous actor as he is these days. He didn’t always have two Oscar nominations (for Ali and In search of happiness), had a bank account with many zeros or was loved by millions of people around the world. Actually, there was a moment where he hit rock bottom while becoming a certain fame as a rapper at the age of 21 and it was thanks to the musician and producer, Quincy jones, who completely changed his life and offered him the opportunity to improvise an audition for The Prince of Rap. This is the story.

It was December 1989 and Will did not have a single dollar in his bank account, despite being a young rapper with medium popularity, the reason? He did not know that he had to pay taxes on his musical earnings and the consequences were serious, once all his valuables were confiscated.

It was thus that in a desperate move he followed the advice of his girlfriend, who suggested that he attend the television program Arsenio Hall Show, in this way it would be placed again under the reflectors. This allowed him to meet Benny medina, a well-known TV representative and producer, who shared the idea of ​​doing a show called The Prince of rap, but Will did not want, he assured that he was cool, but not an actor.

Luckily, Medina managed to convince him to attend a party that he would give Quincy jones in his house. This moment was truly intimidating for the young rapper (barely 21 years old) with no acting experience, Will recalls in his memoir. “Everyone was there from Steven Spielberg to Tevin Campbell; Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie were arriving when I stopped. That was too much for me; I knew I didn’t belong there.”

And just before my fragile self-image convinced me to return, I saw Benny Medina, a familiar face, a lifesaver as I drowned in another sea of ​​insignificance and irrelevance.

In those years, Will Smith He was best known by his pseudonym The Fresh Prince, which is why Jones immediately recognized him as soon as they were introduced. “Quincy crosses the room with open arms and grabs Benny and me in a single hug: ‘Welcome man, welcome'”, remember the protagonist of King Richard: A Winning Family.

At that moment, Quincy asked him where Will was from, so he proudly replied “Philadelphia”; That was enough for the seven-time Oscar-nominated producer to say aloud to one Brandon: “Brandon! From Philadelphia to Bel-Air now!”. Well, it turns out he was heading to Brandon Tartikoff, the then director of the NBC network, he made the decisions about which programs were produced and which were not, he was also accompanied by Warren littlefield, second in command and who would take that same position years later.

After shaking his hand, the owner of the house shouted again, this time an order that puzzled Smith: “Okay, can I have everyone’s attention? We’re having an audition. Clean the living room furniture!”. At that precise moment, Will mused in his head, “Oh wow! An audition at a party, that’s great! Quincy’s the man! I wonder who’s going to audition,” what a surprise when Jones said almost immediately : “Get Will a copy of the Morris Day script we were working on.”.

At first, slowly, and then painfully, I remember that my name was Will. My father had given it to me. And since he wasn’t here and no one else was moving.

Terror seized Will from one second to another and it was no wonder, he even remembers that he took Jones by the arm and said: “Quincy, no, wait, no, I can’t do this right now.”. Seeing the status of his young guest, he took him into a room for a private chat. “Talk to me, Philadelphia, what do you need?”, mentioned the producer while the protagonist of Bad boys forever He said he wasn’t ready for an addition.

It’s just a couple of scenes. I have some people who will read with you. You just have to be you and have fun, Quincy Jones replied.

Shortly after Will Smith He asked for time, started for a week to memorize the script and prepare as well as possible, but it was here that Jones’ wisdom took over. “Okay, do you know what’s going to happen in a week? Brandon Tartikoff is going to have an emergency at one of his shows and will have to fly to Kansas to fire someone. Then you will have to reschedule it for the following week“.

This sounded perfect, until the composer of “Summer in the City” and “The Secret Garden” continued his teaching. “Okay, two weeks. So Warren Littlefield is going to have something at his kids’ school that he forgot was on his schedule. And he’s going to have to reschedule for two weeks after that.”.

But right now, everyone who needs to say yes to this show is sitting in that room waiting for you. And you are about to make a decision that will affect the rest of your life.

He looked into the eyes of the album producer Thriller of the legendary Michael jackson And that was when he understood everything, there was no tomorrow, his life was hanging by a thread and he was in the Quincy Jones house in front of the most important directors of television in the United States. “Fuck it. Give me ten minutes.”. It was like this Will Smith improvised an audition, convinced all the attendees and took the leading role in The Prince of rap, a series that lasted six years on the air and became the biggest springboard of his career, the rest is history.