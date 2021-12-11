This is why Britney Spears is afraid of dieting

With his newly won freedom, Britney Spears it is trending all the time. There are millions of people who express themselves happy that the composer and dancer can finally do what she wants. In his 40s, he celebrated keeping in mind that there are no longer chains that prevent him from enjoying his true life. On the other hand, we must say that, for years, there have been different opinions about this artist.

Thanks to its facets, mistakes, scandals and great eccentricism, many have forgotten that under that layer of glamor there is a normal person. As well as others, she is afraid of dieting. Find out what is the unexpected reason that leads her to hate diets.

On several occasions, Britney Spears has caused a sensation by making large and controversial confessions. This has brought him innumerable criticisms and the discontent of a large sector of followers. For example, he has made such unexpected comments as that in another life he was Audrey Hepburn or that his songs are “hallucinations.” The pop princess is not afraid to speak up, confess personal matters and admit her ambitions. On the contrary, it is open to declarations. That is why it was quite a surprise when he expressed that he has a panic about diets and, even more so, when he said why.

Apart from doing activities with your children, the singer finds absolute happiness in yogurt ice cream. According to comments he made in an interview for Out, being on a diet is hell because you have to give up frozen yogurt. Besides that, he pointed out that the source of this hobby is his mother: “My mother said when you have a bad day, eat ice cream”. When it comes to food, we’ve found that Britney is truly savvy.

Britney Spears and her love of food

It is unlikely that someone like Spears would be so excited about cooking and learning new recipes. Any other star of his caliber, in his place, would have a particular chef. However, it seems that this is a way to take refuge from their problems, after so many years of torment. And she is not the only celebrity who has expressed great pleasure in cooking. Since celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Eva Longoria and others have declared themselves fans.

On more than one occasion he has used his social networks to present some of the prepared meals. Like a recipe for a pumpkin chopped and mounted on a crouton, cheesecake, cookies and more. Aside from yogurt ice cream, the Toxic singer is a fan of hamburgers, tacos, milk shakes and chocolate. In fact, you do strenuous exercise to be able to indulge in all the foods you like. Several hours dancing, running and training in the gym are necessary so that these moments of glory that your palate enjoys do not weigh on you.

Britney Spears has risen like a phoenix. Thus, he continues to show fragments of his life, something that the old guard of pop finds very interesting. What will be the next revelation?