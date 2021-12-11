After countless rumors about the possible presence of Senua’s Sacrifice: Hellblade 2 in The Game Awards 2, finally the title of Ninja Tehory has been seen at the awards gala organized by Geoff Keighley, showing what appears to be the first ingame content of the title.

The first big appearance has been the one starring Ninja theory, that has shown the first and impressive gameplay of Hellblade 2. Although the title did not have elements such as the HUD, it has been confirmed that the video that has been shown is an ingame gameplay of the title, leaving a spectacular result.

This is the impressive gameplay of Hellblade 2

In this first Hellblade 2 gameplay We have been able to see several of the elements that made the title of Ninja Theory something so special. With simply impressive sound work, the British team has managed to carry out an even more spectacular work in the visual field, leaving a level of detail worthy of the new generation of consoles.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is not yet in full production phase

In this first Hellblade 2 gameplay We have been able to see how Senua seems to go her way accompanied on this occasion, contrary to what happened in the first installment. However, the fight against great demons seems that it will not stop, as we have seen in the first fight against one of the final bosses of the title.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming soon to Xbox Series X | S, PC and xCloud.